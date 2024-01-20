Adele Roberts: Ice skating helps my chemotherapy-damaged feet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adele Roberts: Ice skating helps my chemotherapy-damaged feet

By Press Association
Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty. (Ian West/PA)
Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty. (Ian West/PA)

Adele Roberts says Dancing On Ice has helped heal her feet, which are “very damaged” by chemotherapy.

The former BBC Radio 1 presenter, 44, who is partnered with Scottish ice dancer Mark Hanretty for the ITV skating show, has had treatment for bowel cancer.

Roberts, who announced she was declared free of cancer in June 2022, said the prize is taking part on the celebrity series as “there was no guarantees I would ever make the start line of the show”.

She added: “I didn’t know if they’d be able to operate so I’ve just taken each day, day by day, ever since I’ve been diagnosed.

Adele Roberts
Adele Roberts said she is now cancer free (Ian West/PA)

“I’ve not banked on anything. I’ve just hoped that things can get better and this is all part of that process, and I think one of the main reasons I want to do it is not only to help celebrate and represent ostomates (people who have stoma bags), but also just reclaim my body from cancer, and Dancing On Ice has helped with that.

“So my feet have been very damaged by the chemo, and because you’re on ice, and there’s not much friction, my feet have started to heal, which is amazing.

“And we’ve been speaking a lot today on these sessions as well about how much of a good workout it is for your body, and I just feel like I’m getting stronger every day, so even though I’m also falling over, it’s helping me have more confidence.

“I’ve been learning off the brilliant people that I get to be on the show with, you know, especially Lou (Sanders) and Claire (Sweeney), they’ve been helping me come up of my shell. I feel like I’m really learning what a woman should look like.”

Roberts said in October 2021 that she was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer and later had surgery to remove a tumour and began using a stoma bag.

She said she would “love” it if she could visibly show her bag while competing on the series.

“I want anybody who feels any awkwardness or shame about their stoma to know that it’s OK and you can celebrate your body,” she added.

She said she was injured when she fell and sat on her wrist, when judges and Olympic skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were watching her.

Dancing on Ice 2024
Claire Sweeney is in Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)

Roberts said: “So unfortunately, I fractured my wrist but luckily, I think it should be about healed now, so this is just precautionary really, and also I’ve managed to pop a few ribs along the way, as my partner Mark is very strong.”

She said Hanretty has to be “very mindful when he picks me up not to go on to the stoma” as she is “very vulnerable” there.

Roberts added: “I think that people who have been the most like, sort of, I wouldn’t say negative about it, but questioning it, is my family, who are like, ‘you can’t dance or skate why you doing it?’.”

On Sunday, Roberts, EastEnders star Ricky Norwood, actress Sweeney, TV personality Miles Nazaire, comedian and writer Sanders and former ski jumper Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards compete for the first time.

Sweeney said it will be nice to get dressed up for Dancing On Ice as her character on Coronation Street, Cassie Plummer, is a “skank”.

“Cassie is so different and so far removed from anything I do on Dancing On Ice,” she added.

Whoever comes last in the public vote and judges’ scores at the weekend will face former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton in the skate-off.

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.