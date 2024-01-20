Masked Singer’s Bubble Tea revealed as co-star of celebrity panellist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Masked Singer’s Bubble Tea revealed as co-star of celebrity panellist

By Press Association
Joel Dommett attending The Masked Singer press launch (Scott Garfitt/PA)
The Masked Singer’s Bubble Tea has been revealed as Absolutely Fabulous actress Julia Sawalha, who starred in the sitcom alongside guest panellist Jennifer Saunders.

During school disco week, the panel was joined by actress and comedian Saunders, 65, who exclaimed “what are you doing darling?” as Sawalha was unmasked.

The 55-year-old TV star, who appeared as Edina Monsoon’s (Saunders’) daughter Saffron in the show, performed Le Freak by Chic on the ITV1 reality show, which sees celebrity contestants singing while wearing costumes.

She was unmasked by host Joel Dommett after landing herself in the bottom two along with Owl, following a public vote.

After her identity was revealed, the actress said: “I’ve loved it (the show). My friend earlier this year said ‘You don’t sing enough Julia’.

“And then this came up and I thought ‘I really need to do something I’m absolutely terrified of’.”

Asked how it was to see her “mother” again, she added: “Just beautiful… really special.”

This week the show was kickstarted by Piranha, who sang Treasure by Bruno Mars.

They were followed by Eiffel Tower, who performed Angels by Robbie Williams, and panellist Davina McCall guessed they could be Sex And The City’s Sarah Jessica Parker, while Jonathan Ross said it could be Alison Moyet.

Owl sang Don’t Stop Movin’ by S Club 7 and Mo Gilligan thought that she could be Waterloo Road star Kym Marsh, while Saunders guessed former footballer Alex Scott.

Air Fryer sang The Final Countdown by Europe and Ross said it could be Australian actor Russell Crowe.

Following the sing-off, the panellists decided to save Owl – meaning Bubble Tea was unmasked.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.