Masked Singer’s Bubble Tea revealed as co-star of celebrity panellist

The Masked Singer’s Bubble Tea has been revealed as Absolutely Fabulous actress Julia Sawalha, who starred in the sitcom alongside guest panellist Jennifer Saunders.

During school disco week, the panel was joined by actress and comedian Saunders, 65, who exclaimed “what are you doing darling?” as Sawalha was unmasked.

The 55-year-old TV star, who appeared as Edina Monsoon’s (Saunders’) daughter Saffron in the show, performed Le Freak by Chic on the ITV1 reality show, which sees celebrity contestants singing while wearing costumes.

She was unmasked by host Joel Dommett after landing herself in the bottom two along with Owl, following a public vote.

After her identity was revealed, the actress said: “I’ve loved it (the show). My friend earlier this year said ‘You don’t sing enough Julia’.

“And then this came up and I thought ‘I really need to do something I’m absolutely terrified of’.”

Asked how it was to see her “mother” again, she added: “Just beautiful… really special.”

This week the show was kickstarted by Piranha, who sang Treasure by Bruno Mars.

This SIP has sailed! WELL DONE #BUBBLETEA! you were ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS Sip sip hooray! #MaskedSingerUK 🎭 pic.twitter.com/Jbe6aO7zUd — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 20, 2024

They were followed by Eiffel Tower, who performed Angels by Robbie Williams, and panellist Davina McCall guessed they could be Sex And The City’s Sarah Jessica Parker, while Jonathan Ross said it could be Alison Moyet.

Owl sang Don’t Stop Movin’ by S Club 7 and Mo Gilligan thought that she could be Waterloo Road star Kym Marsh, while Saunders guessed former footballer Alex Scott.

Air Fryer sang The Final Countdown by Europe and Ross said it could be Australian actor Russell Crowe.

Following the sing-off, the panellists decided to save Owl – meaning Bubble Tea was unmasked.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.