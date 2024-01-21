Holly Willoughby channels Mean Girls with Dancing On Ice outfit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Holly Willoughby channels Mean Girls with Dancing On Ice outfit

By Press Association
Holly Willoughby is a presenter on Dancing On Ice (Jonathan Brady/PA)
TV presenter Holly Willoughby channelled the film Mean Girls in the outfit she wore during Sunday’s episode of Dancing On Ice.

In an Instagram post, the former This Morning host, 42, showcased a pink, floor length gown featuring a bold over-the-shoulder detail.

The photo was captioned “on Sundays, we wear pink” a play on the phrase “on Wednesdays, we wear pink” – uttered by Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried) in the 2004 comedy film.

During the show, she also told reality star Amber Davies that she could borrow her dress after Davies, 27, revealed she would be channelling Barbie next week by wearing a blonde wig.

The ITV1 show is hosted by former This Morning presenter Willoughby, 42, and Stephen Mulhern – who has replaced Phillip Schofield on the skating show.

Mulhern, 46, hosted the show briefly in 2022 as well after Schofield tested positive for Covid-19.

Schofield and Willoughby had anchored the series from 2006 until the 61-year-old presenter departed ITV last year over a relationship with a young man while on This Morning.

This week on the show, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, who was the first to take to the ice alongside her partner Colin Grafton, was told there was something “empowering” about her performance by judge Oti Mabuse.

Next up was Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, who revealed he had dropped his dance partner Vanessa Bauer shortly before the show.

Radio presenter Adele Roberts then took to the ice with professional partner Mark Hanretty and described the moment as an “absolute dream”.

The 44-year-old, who declared she was free of cancer in June 2022, said: “Everything that I’ve been through was worth it for this moment.”

Former EastEnders star Ricky Norwood performed after this, alongside Annette Dytrt, and was told that his footwork needed to be “neater” by head judge, ice skating champion Jayne Torvill.

After this, comedian and writer Lou Sanders skated to Madonna’s Hung Up, with Brendyn Hatfield, and was told by Mabuse that she “needed to work on her core”.

Former ski-jumper and Olympian Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards was the last to compete and entered the ice rink on a giant eagle sculpture before he skated alongside professional partner Vicky Ogden.

Judge Christopher Dean, who is a former Olympic ice skater, said The Eagle “soared tonight”, while judge and dancer Ashley Banjo said Edwards had “set the performance benchmark”.

Edwards featured at top the judge’s leaderboard alongside Roberts, who both scored 27.5, and they were followed by Nazaire, Sweeney, Norwood and then Sanders.

The programme also featured a skating performance from Torvill and Dean before it was revealed that Sanders, 38, would be going into the skate-off with former boxer Ricky Hatton, who had received the lowest score when he performed the week prior.

The judges decided to save Sanders and Hatton, 45, said he was “gutted to be going home”.