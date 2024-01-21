Holly Willoughby channels Mean Girls with Dancing On Ice outfit

TV presenter Holly Willoughby channelled the film Mean Girls in the outfit she wore during Sunday’s episode of Dancing On Ice.

In an Instagram post, the former This Morning host, 42, showcased a pink, floor length gown featuring a bold over-the-shoulder detail.

The photo was captioned “on Sundays, we wear pink” a play on the phrase “on Wednesdays, we wear pink” – uttered by Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried) in the 2004 comedy film.

During the show, she also told reality star Amber Davies that she could borrow her dress after Davies, 27, revealed she would be channelling Barbie next week by wearing a blonde wig.

The ITV1 show is hosted by former This Morning presenter Willoughby, 42, and Stephen Mulhern – who has replaced Phillip Schofield on the skating show.

Mulhern, 46, hosted the show briefly in 2022 as well after Schofield tested positive for Covid-19.

Schofield and Willoughby had anchored the series from 2006 until the 61-year-old presenter departed ITV last year over a relationship with a young man while on This Morning.

This week on the show, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, who was the first to take to the ice alongside her partner Colin Grafton, was told there was something “empowering” about her performance by judge Oti Mabuse.

Next up was Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, who revealed he had dropped his dance partner Vanessa Bauer shortly before the show.

Adele and Mark could bring sunshine to any rainy day! ☀️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/zX4dIbYagj — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 21, 2024

Radio presenter Adele Roberts then took to the ice with professional partner Mark Hanretty and described the moment as an “absolute dream”.

The 44-year-old, who declared she was free of cancer in June 2022, said: “Everything that I’ve been through was worth it for this moment.”

Former EastEnders star Ricky Norwood performed after this, alongside Annette Dytrt, and was told that his footwork needed to be “neater” by head judge, ice skating champion Jayne Torvill.

After this, comedian and writer Lou Sanders skated to Madonna’s Hung Up, with Brendyn Hatfield, and was told by Mabuse that she “needed to work on her core”.

We’re hung up on you, Lou and Brendyn! 💘 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/gs4IhnrKgc — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 21, 2024

Former ski-jumper and Olympian Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards was the last to compete and entered the ice rink on a giant eagle sculpture before he skated alongside professional partner Vicky Ogden.

Judge Christopher Dean, who is a former Olympic ice skater, said The Eagle “soared tonight”, while judge and dancer Ashley Banjo said Edwards had “set the performance benchmark”.

Edwards featured at top the judge’s leaderboard alongside Roberts, who both scored 27.5, and they were followed by Nazaire, Sweeney, Norwood and then Sanders.

The programme also featured a skating performance from Torvill and Dean before it was revealed that Sanders, 38, would be going into the skate-off with former boxer Ricky Hatton, who had received the lowest score when he performed the week prior.

The judges decided to save Sanders and Hatton, 45, said he was “gutted to be going home”.