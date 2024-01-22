Dakota Fanning looks terrified in Ripley trailer as Andrew Scott plays killer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dakota Fanning looks terrified in Ripley trailer as Andrew Scott plays killer

By Press Association
Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley in the new Netflix series, which will land in April 2024 (Netflix/PA)
A trailer for the upcoming Netflix series Ripley sees Andrew Scott play the fictional charismatic murderer.

The Irish actor, who is also known for BBC show Sherlock – where he gave a menacing performance as the criminal mastermind James Moriarty, will star as Tom Ripley in the new TV show.

A black and white teaser released on Monday shows someone walking towards Man On Fire star Dakota Fanning (Marge Sherwood) with an ashtray as she looks terrified.

Other characters are heard questioning “who is Tom?” as he is described as having no address, phone or office.

John Malkovich, who previously played Tom in Ripley’s Game, also speaks about the character – while Scott appears to morph into Emma actor Johnny Flynn (Dickie Greenleaf).

Scott is a producer on the series and will play grifter Tom as he travels from early 1960s New York to Italy to see Dickie in the tale of “deceit, fraud and murder”.

The Dublin-born actor, also known as the “hot” priest in Fleabag, has previously played darker roles in James Bond film Spectre as the corrupt Max “C” Denbigh and in an 2019 episode of Black Mirror he was a kidnapper who wants to speak to head of a social media site.

Dublin-born actor Andrew Scott plays Tom Ripley, a con artist, in the Netflix series (Lorenzo Sisti/Netflix)

The eight-part series is directed and written by Steven Zaillian, who won an Oscar for Schindler’s List and has received nods for his screenplays Moneyball, Awakenings, Gangs Of New York and The Irishman.

US novelist Patricia Highsmith created the character of Tom, beginning in 1955 book The Talented Mr Ripley – which sees him strike up a friendship with Dickie and his girlfriend Marge.

A black and white teaser released on Monday shows someone walking towards Man On Fire star Dakota Fanning as she looks terrified (Ian West/PA)

Tom, a con artist, had been sent by Dickie’s father to encourage him to come home after exaggerating their relationship in the original novel.

Highsmith, who died in 1995, went on to put out Ripley Under Ground, Ripley’s Game, The Boy Who Followed Ripley, and lastly in 1991 Ripley Under Water.

The book series has spawned several adaptions including 1999’s The Talented Mr Ripley, starring Matt Damon as Tom, Gwyneth Paltrow as Marge and Jude Law as Dickie, and 2005’s Ripley Under Ground, starring Barry Pepper and Willem Dafoe.

Ripley’s Game in 2002 with Malkovich, Lena Headey and Ray Winstone, was based on the novel of the same name along with 1970s The American Friend with Dennis Hopper.

Ripley arrives on Netflix on April 4.