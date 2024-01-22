Zendaya debuts bold new haircut at Haute Couture Week in Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Zendaya debuts bold new haircut at Haute Couture Week in Paris

By Press Association
Zendaya arrives to attend Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 collection presented in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)
Zendaya arrives to attend Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 collection presented in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

Zendaya has debuted a bold new micro fringe hairstyle as she attended Haute Couture Week in Paris.

The 27-year-old Hollywood actress, who is known for her eye-catching red carpet looks, paired the new haircut with a black gown which featured detailing on the shoulders and a flowing train at the Schiaparelli show on Monday.

She showcased the look while sat on the front row of the high fashion catwalk alongside singer Jennifer Lopez, her fellow Euphoria star Hunter Schafer and The Holdovers actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

France Haute Couture Fashion S/S 2024 Schiaparelli Arrivals
Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jennifer Lopez and Da’Vine Joy Randolph attend Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 collection presented in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

Lopez donned a white ruffled coat to the show paired with a white roll neck jumper, black leggings and gold accessories.

The singer also styled her slicked back short hairstyle with quirky golden glasses.

Actress Schafer dressed in a black off-the-shoulder velvet dress for the occasion, which featured a plunging neckline and high leg split.

APTOPIX France Haute Couture Fashion S/S 2024 Schiaparelli Arrivals
Jennifer Lopez arrives at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 collection in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

She grabbed further attention with her golden necklace, which was shaped like a flower, that wrapped around her neck.

Joy Randolph also opted for a black outfit which she accessorised with a large, golden necklace.

Pop star Rihanna was spotted at the event wearing a co-ordinated black skirt and jacket look which she styled with a black belt, handbag and baseball-style cap.

Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show featured looks from the fashion house’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection.

Haute Couture Week in Paris will run until January 25.