Niiiiiiiiiice! Fast Show cast to reunite for tour to celebrate 30th anniversary

By Press Association
(Fast Show)
(Fast Show)

The cast of The Fast Show are reuniting for a UK tour for celebrate 30 years since the hit 1990s sketch show began.

Charlie Higson and Paul Whitehouse will re-team with Simon Day, John Thomson, Arabella Weir and Mark Williams for 13 shows across the UK in March.

The tour will provide behind-the-scenes insight into some of the fan favourite characters and catchphrases as they are brought back to life on stage.

Only Fools and Horses the Musical – London
Charlie Higson (Ian West/PA)

The cast will chat together about how the show began, how it was made and how the characters were created as the cast describe the fun they had doing it.

This will be interspersed with performances of some of the best-loved sketches, monologues and songs.

Among the returning characters are Ted and Ralph, Jesse, Swiss Toni, Does My Bum Look Big In This?, Dave Angel, Jazz Club, The Suit You Tailors, Ron Manager, The Mad Painter, Rowley Birkin, Bob Fleming, Competitive Dad, Professor Denzil Dexter, and The Girl Who Boys Can’t Hear.

Broadcasting Press Guild Awards – London
Paul Whitehouse (Jonathan Brady/PA)

There will also be on-screen clips and a tribute to the cast’s former collaborator, the late Caroline Aherne.

The Fast Show first aired on BBC Two on September 27 1994 and became one of the nation’s best-loved comedy shows.

It ran until  1997, with specials in 2000 and 2014.

Higson said: “Taking the Fast Show out on tour is very much like making love to a beautiful woman.”

Whitehouse added: “I’m afraid I was very drunk.”

The tour will kick off in Stoke-on-Trent on March 18 and will finish in Brighton March 31.

Tickets for An Evening With The Fast Show go on sale on January 26 at 10am from TheFastShow.live.