Gary Neville to DJ with Tim Burgess at Kendal Calling this summer

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville will take to the stage at Kendal Calling later this year, the music festival has announced.

In confirming Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Paolo Nutini among the headline acts, organisers threw a curve ball in including Neville on its poster for the event from August 1-4.

Neville will share a DJ set with The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess at Lowther Deer Park in Cumbria as the ex-England defender continues to develop his interests outside of football.

Kendal '24, let's go! Escape to the Lakes with your FIVE headliners @paolonutini, @themightyi, The Streets, @paulheatonsolo, @keaneofficial + @sugababes & hundreds more!

The 48-year-old remains ensconced in the game through a regular punditry and commentary role with Sky Sports but last week appeared on BBC business show Dragons Den as a guest on the panel.

Neville has built a portfolio of business interests including a hotel and other property developments since his playing retirement and will now look forward to an appearance on the decks this summer.

Burgess told the BBC: “I’m very excited about the prospect of DJing with Gary – he’s got great taste in music.

“The last time we shared a stage was when he joined The Charlatans on guitar.

“I can’t promise we’ll be doing any songs together but there might be an impromptu singalong at some point.”