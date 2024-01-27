Traitors finalist Jaz says he has given winner his bank details after final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traitors finalist Jaz says he has given winner his bank details after final

By Press Association
The Traitors contestant Jaz (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA)
The Traitors finalist Jaz Singh has said he gave his bank details to traitor Harry Clark after he “stole” the whole £95,150 prize pot by deceiving the other contestants.

The dramatic final on Friday saw faithful account manager Jaz, 31, banished from the show at the 11th hour after he tried to convince fellow faithful Mollie Pearce, 21, that British Army engineer Harry, 22, had been lying about his traitor identity the whole series.

Jaz, whose detective skills earned him the nickname of Jazatha Christie on social media, said the outcome had been a “difficult pill to swallow”.

The Traitors
Following the finale, he said: “I had to lick my wounds. It was a difficult pill to swallow.

“I think it was the times after that really hurt because I was thinking ‘Could I have done this? Could I have done that? Could I’ve spoken to (fellow faithful) Evie more and pushed it’.

“Everything’s all relative in that place. You only know what chess pieces to move on certain times and its a double edged sword…

“No matter which direction you go, you have to be so tactile but I’m just so proud of everyone.”

Asked what his relationship with Harry was now, he joked: “I’ve still given him my bank details, I’ll see what he sends me.”

Jaz had been nicknamed Jazatha Christie by viewers after the famed detective novelist Agatha Christie due to his sleuthing skills, as he was one of the only people that suspected Harry during the series.

He said: “I didn’t know who Agatha Christie was, I had to google that person. So to find out what the whole connection was mad… the fact that they put me and that icon together is just been incredible.”

The Traitors
The finale also saw fellow faithful Evie banished while traitor Andrew was kicked out after he turned on Harry.

Andrew explained he fuelled suspicions about Harry in the final moments as he knew his “time was up” and felt he could not point the finger at anyone else.

He said: “I wasn’t being spiteful, I wasn’t being like (series one traitor) Kieran and giving them a parting gift because I couldn’t vote for Jaz or Mollie because I knew they were faithful.

“I think I’d look stupid or feel stupid if I voted for one of the faithful so the only person I could have voted for was Harry.”

Insurance broker Andrew, who was recruited as a traitor later into the game, said the whole cast of the show had formed a close bond.

The Traitors
He added: “(Harry’s) like my son, he’s the same age as my son, actually, so I feel like a father figure to him and Mollie so it’s like watching my adopted kids.

“He’s easy to get on with. Every single member in there, the 21 other people, were all easy to get on with.

“There’s no animosity, there’s no conflict, every single person gets on.

“We’ve got a group chat, and we talk in there and it’s just a nice atmosphere, we’ve got a bond which will never be broken.”

Fellow finalist Evie said she feels “so proud” of everybody on the cast, but was glad she left before the final roundtable as she “didn’t want to be” in that situation.

She also confirmed that she stills loves Harry despite his treacherous behaviour, saying: “I’m equal parts proud and equal parts annoyed because it’s so difficult to watch yourself be played like that, but he did amazing.

“Hats off to him. If I was in his position, I would want to play the game like he did.”