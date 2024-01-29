Lorraine Kelly reveals hardest part of stint as Owl on The Masked Singer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorraine Kelly reveals hardest part of stint as Owl on The Masked Singer

By Press Association
TV presenter Lorraine Kelly was revealed to be Owl on The Masked Singer on Saturday night (Ian West/PA)
Lorraine Kelly has admitted she struggled to remember the words to her songs during her stint on The Masked Singer.

The TV star was revealed to be Owl on Saturday night’s episode of the ITV singing show.

After the 64-year-old presenter performed Happy Talk by Captain Sensible, she ended up in the bottom two against Eiffel Tower.

Appearing in her furry costume on her own ITV daytime talk show Lorraine on Monday, Kelly told The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett: “I was quite nervous. The worst thing was trying to remember the words.”

She added: “It’s so strange when you put the head on. You can’t see anything.

“I couldn’t see you. My eyes were under the beak but I couldn’t see anything.

“They said to me ‘Look for a big green light’ because that will mean you’re facing the right way, because a lot of people face the wrong way.

“I could hear the dancers, the thumping of their feet – well, they are delicate and graceful – but until I watched it on the telly I had no idea what was going on around me.

“I’ve never sung in front of my family, never mind singing in front of an audience.”

Asked about keeping secret that she was taking part in the show, she said: “My husband knew, but I didn’t tell anybody. It was really hard – I wanted to tell everybody.”

Discussing how much she struggled with the lyrics, she said: “For the S Club 7 song Don’t Stop Moving, I kept forgetting that.

“Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep (by Middle Of The Road) is quite easy because basically it’s just ‘chirpy chirpy cheep cheep’ – even I can do that.”

After Dommett told her some contestants pin the lyrics up inside their masks, she exclaimed: “The swines! I wish I had known that.”