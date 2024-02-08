Props from The Crown including Queen’s Gold State Coach sell for more than £1.6m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Props from The Crown including Queen’s Gold State Coach sell for more than £1.6m

By Press Association
A reproduction of the Gold State Coach, which is part of the collection of more than 450 costumes, sets and props from the Netflix series The Crown (Lucy North/PA)
A reproduction of the Gold State Coach, which is part of the collection of more than 450 costumes, sets and props from the Netflix series The Crown (Lucy North/PA)

Props from TV series The Crown, including the Queen’s Gold State Coach, have sold at auction for more than £1.67 million.

Nearly 450 items from the hit Netflix show were sold in a white glove sale, meaning every lot was sold.

The top lot was a 1987 Jaguar, used to portray the car driven by Diana, Princess of Wales, which went for almost four times its estimate at £70,250.

The Crown auction at Bonhams – London
Royal family replica gowns (Lucy North/PA)

A replica of the Gold State Coach used by the Queen, which Bonhams says is the world’s only reproduction, fetched £56,280, with a pre-sale estimate of between £30,000 and £50,000.

A reproduction of the Queen’s coronation chair sold for £25,600.

Also sold were costumes worn by actors who portrayed members of the royal family across the six seasons of the show.

A dress worn by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, inspired by Diana’s revenge dress, sold for £12,800, and had a guide price of £8,000 to £12,000.

The outfit was named after the princess wore it to an event the same night the then-Prince of Wales confessed to infidelity on national television.

Another of Diana’s outfits was a Harvard sweatshirt ensemble, also worn by Debicki, which sold for £5,760 and had a pre-sale estimate of £500 to £700.

The Crown auction at Bonhams – London
A reproduction of Princess Diana’s revenge dress (Lucy North/PA)

In series four the show recreated the dress Diana wore during the announcement of her engagement to Prince Charles – a royal blue crepe skirt suit with pussybow blouse.

The replica, worn by actor Emma Corrin, sold for £3,840 and a reproduction of Diana’s engagement ring went for £7,680.

Another memorable dress from the series was Princess Margaret’s wedding ensemble, worn by actress Vanessa Kirkby in series two, which was sold for £2,560.

The 473-lot sale, which made more than £1,674,000 million after a pre-sale estimate of £525,000, followed an exclusive three-week exhibition at New Bond Street in London.

Proceeds from the auction will go towards scholarships at the National Film and Television School (NFTS).

Charlie Thomas, Bonhams UK group director for private and iconic collections, said: “It has been an immense privilege to work with (production company) Left Bank Pictures on this incredible sale.

“The Crown Auction offered a unique opportunity to own pieces from the landmark show, the closest most of us will get to the real thing.

The Crown auction at Bonhams – London
A replica of Princess Margaret’s wedding dress (Lucy North/PA)

“We are delighted with the result – a white glove sale in which everything was 100% sold.

“It is without doubt testimony to the success of the series and the incredible talent that worked on The Crown.”

Jon Wardle, director of the NFTS, said: “We are thrilled with the result and enormously grateful to Left Bank Pictures.

“The proceeds from the auction will play a crucial role in supporting life-changing scholarships at the National Film and Television School, ensuring the next generation of film and television makers are given the opportunity to benefit from our world-renowned training, paying forward The Crown’s legacy for many years to come.”

Andy Harries, chief executive of Left Bank Pictures and executive producer of The Crown, added: “It is a fantastically fitting end to The Crown to see the props and costumes raise such phenomenal amounts of money for the NFTS Left Bank Pictures scholarship at Bonhams this week.”