Strictly’s Carlos Gu to read CBeebies bedtime story celebrating Lunar New Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly’s Carlos Gu to read CBeebies bedtime story celebrating Lunar New Year

By Press Association
Carlos Gu will read a bedtime story (CBeebies/BBC/PA)
Carlos Gu will read a bedtime story (CBeebies/BBC/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Carlos Gu will appear on CBeebies Bedtime Stories to read a book in celebration of Lunar New Year.

The 31-year-old Chinese dancer will read from I Love Chinese New Year, written by Eva Wong Nava and illustrated by Li Xin, which introduces children to the celebration and traditions often practised by families at this time.

Gu said: “I’m thrilled to be in the iconic CBeebies Bedtime Story chair this Lunar New Year, sharing the magic of storytelling with families. I hope this lovely story about the wonderful traditions and values of Chinese culture brings joy and warmth to all those who tune in.”

Pride of Britain Awards 2023 – London
Carlos Gu and Angela Scanlon at the Pride of Britain Awards last year (Doug Peters/PA)

The book follows Mai-Anne in a story about how Chinese New Year began as she learns about 12 animals and their special powers.

Her family starts decorating the house when her grandmother Nai Nai arrives and they begin festivities with a traditional meal comprised of fish for good luck, noodles for a long life, dumplings for blessings and a whole cooked chicken.

The Lunar New Year is the most important annual holiday in China and each year is named after one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac, with this year being the year of the dragon.

Chinese national champion Gu joined Strictly in 2022 and was partnered with Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon on the latest series of the BBC One dancing show.

Other celebrities to have read stories on CBeebies Bedtime Stories include Tom Hardy, Dolly Parton, Harry Styles, Kate Winslet and the Princess of Wales.

The children’s TV programme is on each weekday at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

Gu’s story will air on Friday.