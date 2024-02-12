Reality star Lauren Goodger’s ex-boyfriend cleared of assaulting her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reality star Lauren Goodger’s ex-boyfriend cleared of assaulting her

By Press Association
The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger withdrew her support for the prosecution of her ex-boyfriend Charles Drury (Nick Ansell/PA)
Reality star Lauren Goodger’s ex-boyfriend has been cleared of assaulting her after she withdrew her support for the prosecution.

Charles Drury, 26, was charged with inflicting actual bodily harm on the 37-year-old former The Only Way Is Essex star on August 4 2022.

He was also said to have left her fearing violence would be used against her through controlling and coercive behaviour in their relationship on at least two occasions between August 1 2020 and August 5 2022.

It emerged she had withdrawn her support for the prosecution during a pre-trial review hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court in east London on Monday.

Prosecutor Robin Griffiths said: “The Crown is going to offer no evidence. I invite your honour to direct not guilty verdicts be entered.”

The defendant, from Stanton Hill in Nottinghamshire, had previously pleaded not guilty to both charges at a hearing in July and was due to stand trial next month.

The court heard the Crown Prosecution Service gave notice of its intention to drop the case in a letter on February 6, which indicated Ms Goodger had withdrawn her support for the prosecution.

Prosecutors “reviewed whether it would be appropriate” to summon the star as a witness but decided it would not.

His barrister Shauna Ritchie made few representations during the five minute hearing.

The judge, Recorder James Lofthouse, told Drury: “That brings these proceedings to an end.

“Not guilty verdicts will be recorded. You are free to go.”

Dressed in a black jumper and dark grey jeans, the defendant showed little visible emotion as he was formally cleared.

He did not comment afterwards.

Ms Goodger joined ITV reality show The Only Way Is Essex as one of its original cast members in 2010.