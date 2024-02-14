Simon Cowell to be pranked in return of Saturday Night Takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Simon Cowell to be pranked in return of Saturday Night Takeaway

By Press Association
Cowell will be pranked on the next edition of the show (ITV)
Cowell will be pranked on the next edition of the show (ITV)

Simon Cowell will be the victim of Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s famous Undercover prank when Saturday Night Takeaway returns on February 24, ITV has said.

The popular segment of the show sees the Geordie duo dress up in disguises in a bid to prank their famous friends.

The Saturday night show will return for a 20th series with Extras star Stephen Merchant as the guest announcer.

McPartlin and Donnelly will take a break from the show at the conclusion of the series, after saying the “milestone” of 20 series seemed like the “perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath”.

Britain’s Got Talent 2024 auditions – London
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)

The series previously took a pause in 2009, returning four years later in 2013.

The first episode of the new series will feature a special End of the Show Show with Becky Hill and Urban Theory.

Later in the series there will be a segment called Get Out Of Me Ear: The Revenge; where celebrities who have been hidden camera victims of Ant and Dec over the years get their revenge by turning the tables.

McPartlin and Donnelly will continue their exclusive working relationship with ITV, as hosts of popular shows including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent and Limitless Win.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return to ITV on February 24 at 7pm.