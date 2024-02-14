Simon Cowell to be pranked in return of Saturday Night Takeaway

Simon Cowell will be the victim of Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s famous Undercover prank when Saturday Night Takeaway returns on February 24, ITV has said.

The popular segment of the show sees the Geordie duo dress up in disguises in a bid to prank their famous friends.

The Saturday night show will return for a 20th series with Extras star Stephen Merchant as the guest announcer.

McPartlin and Donnelly will take a break from the show at the conclusion of the series, after saying the “milestone” of 20 series seemed like the “perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath”.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)

The series previously took a pause in 2009, returning four years later in 2013.

The first episode of the new series will feature a special End of the Show Show with Becky Hill and Urban Theory.

Later in the series there will be a segment called Get Out Of Me Ear: The Revenge; where celebrities who have been hidden camera victims of Ant and Dec over the years get their revenge by turning the tables.

McPartlin and Donnelly will continue their exclusive working relationship with ITV, as hosts of popular shows including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent and Limitless Win.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return to ITV on February 24 at 7pm.