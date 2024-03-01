Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure to discuss dementia care on Crimewatch Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure to discuss dementia care on Crimewatch Live

By Press Association
Actor Vicky McClure started charity Our Dementia Choir (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Vicky McClure will talk about dementia care on an episode of Crimewatch Live on BBC One.

The Line Of Duty actress, 40, has long campaigned for awareness and help for the condition that causes issues with memory loss, movement and speech.

McClure, who founded Nottinghamshire charity Our Dementia Choir – which uses music as a form of therapy – will discuss her new dementia care partnership with Nottingham Police in the studio.

She has helped promote the Herbert Protocol, a form which carers and families can use to alert police in advance of a person with dementia going missing.

McClure began the choir after her late grandmother Iris was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and found comfort in music and has looked at issues surrounding the care system in a BBC documentary about the ensemble.

Crimewatch is returning on Monday with presenters Rav Wilding and Michelle Ackerley to BBC One.

Cases being tackled in the latest series included a police investigation into the impersonation by a man who took thousands from his own father by posing as his recently deceased mother and lorry driver David Smith being convicted of the murder of Sarah Crump, 30 years on from the crime.

Smith was jailed for more than 25 years in May 2023.

Crimewatch presenter Michelle Ackerley (BBC Studios/Glyn Rainer)

Other stories tackled include a drug gang who dressed as police to steal from rivals, cocaine dealers laundering through multiple cryptocurrency accounts and a man being jailed for nine years in 2022 for a rape committed more than 30 years ago.

Ackerley said she was “really looking forward” to the new season.

“Each year we work closely with police forces, helping to crack down on crime by broadcasting appeals from across the UK,” she added.

“Having the opportunity to go behind the scenes with some of the UK’s most respected emergency service teams is a real privilege.

“Once again, we need the viewers’ help in order to solve important cases.”

Crimewatch runs regular appeals for information and audiences can contact the show by calling 08000 468 999, with the phone lines remaining open until 12.45pm on the morning of the programme.

The series returns to BBC One at 10.45am on March 4 and McClure will appear on Crimewatch Live on March 5.