Dan Wootton leaves GB News after Ofcom finds Laurence Fox comments broke rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dan Wootton leaves GB News after Ofcom finds Laurence Fox comments broke rules

By Press Association
Dan Wootton has left GB News to set up his own independent platform (GB News/PA)
Dan Wootton has left GB News to set up his own independent platform (GB News/PA)

TV presenter Dan Wootton has left GB News after media watchdog Ofcom found comments made on his show by Laurence Fox about a female journalist broke broadcasting rules.

Wootton was suspended by GB News after the broadcast but has now left the channel to launch his own independent platform.

He said on Tuesday: “I confirm today that I have left GB News to launch my own independent platform www.danwoottonoutspoken.com which will feature a brand new daily news and opinion show from later this year that will not be regulated by the Ofcommunist censors.

“However, yesterday’s chilling Ofcom report clearly raises far bigger issues.

“How can any British broadcaster truly stand for freedom of expression when state goons have the power to decide what you are and are not allowed to say on air? Unlike the freedoms enjoyed in the US thanks to the First Amendment, how can these media outlets ever be anything other than controlled opposition?

“As the epitome of the deep state Liz Truss spoke about last week, the Ofcommunists have once again shown themselves to be a muzzle that bows to the woke mob and only attacks those with whom it ideologically disagrees.

“Post Office investigators, HMRC, the Police: the country is full of organisations that have gone rogue and disobey the directives of ministers and the will of Parliament.

“It’s not broadcasters who should be fearful of a carpeting from Ofcom: it’s Ofcom that should be summoned in by this supposedly Conservative government to be reined in.”

Actor-turned-politician Fox had asked “who would want to shag that?” when speaking about Ava Evans during an episode of Dan Wootton Tonight on September 26 last year.

Neither Fox or Wootton said sorry while on air after the comments were made, but they did subsequently offer apologies.

Ofcom received 8,867 complaints.

In a ruling, the regulator said Fox’s comments “constituted a highly personal attack on Ms Evans and were potentially highly offensive to viewers”.

Laurence Fox
Laurence Fox (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It found Fox’s comments to be “degrading and demeaning both to Ms Evans and women generally” and “clearly and unambiguously misogynistic”.

Wootton’s reaction and “limited challenge” in response “did not mitigate the potential for offence”, the watchdog said, but “exacerbated it”.

Following the ruling, Fox, who had already been sacked by the broadcaster, said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter: “I’m not overly bothered about this anymore.

“I could have expressed myself better, that’s life and I’ve said my bit.

“I still think it’s one of the biggest pieces of confected outrage I’ve ever witnessed, but in the interests of openness and transparency.”

Fox claimed that “everything” he said on air was “discussed and agreed with the production team beforehand” and they were “laughing and joking” about it.

He also alleged the channel has a delay so it could have “cut the feed, but they didn’t”.

In a note sent to staff by GB News, the broadcaster said: “Dan Wootton joined GB News before its launch and was a part of the first on-air line up.

“Dan is no longer employed by GB News, and we thank him for his contribution and wish him well with his future endeavours.”

Ofcom also announced on Monday it is launching a further investigation into Nigel Farage’s programme on the channel on January 17.

A spokesman for the regulator said: “We are investigating whether this programme broke our rules requiring news and current affairs to be presented with due impartiality, and preventing politicians from acting as news presenters.”