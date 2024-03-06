Claudia Winkleman reveals why she agreed to Traitors role after turning it down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Claudia Winkleman reveals why she agreed to Traitors role after turning it down

By Press Association
Claudia Winkleman has revealed she initially turned down The Traitors (Ian West/PA)
Claudia Winkleman has revealed she initially turned down The Traitors (Ian West/PA)

Claudia Winkleman has revealed she originally turned down hosting The Traitors but was changed her mind after watching the Dutch version of the hit reality show.

The TV star has fronted two series of BBC One’s edition of the tense game show which sees members of the public attempt to identify who among them are “faithfuls” and “traitors” since it launched at the end of 2022.

Appearing on the Dish podcast, Winkleman told presenters Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett that she nearly missed out on being a part of the show.

She said she was asked to host three or four years ago but declined the offer because of her “innate laziness”, adding: “I was like, ‘I’m really sorry I can’t go to Scotland for three and a half weeks, but thank you so much for thinking of me.

The Traitors II,24-01-2024,10,Claudia Winkleman,Studio Lambert,Llara Plaza
The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman (Studio Lambert/Llara Plaza)

“‘And why don’t you ask the following people? Thank you, bye’.”

The TV presenter recalled that the production team offered to send her recordings of the original Dutch version, titled De Verraders, which first aired in 2021.

She said she initially did not watch the show but later binged all the episodes in one sitting.

After she finished the series, she said she texted her BBC boss to say: “I’ll book my own train … I’m coming. I’m going to Inverness.”

The first series of the BBC version gripped viewers when it aired at the end of 2022, with 4.7 million tuning in for the dramatic conclusion, which saw three “faithfuls”: Meryl, Hannah and Aaron ultimately crowned the winners after traitor Wilfred nearly stole the jackpot.

Winkleman won the Bafta for best entertainment performance last year, while the show won best reality and constructed factual programme.

The show continued to go from strength-to-strength in its second series, with more than eight million people watching the tense final where 22-year-old “traitor” Harry Clark outwitted his fellow contestants to win £95,150.

Winkleman admitted the team were “overwhelmed” by the response to series one but hailed the game show and production team behind it as “exceptional”.

She also feels it shows that you cannot always trust your gut, saying: “Everybody tells you all your life … trust your gut.

“Whether you should go out with him, or whether she should be your friend, or whether you should go out with her, or whatever. Should you get this flat? Should you rent it? Just trust your gut.

“And the Traitors throws that out the window. Turns out your gut knows nothing.”

Before series two aired, BBC confirmed the reality show will return for a third series.