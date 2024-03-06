Fern Britton discusses changes at This Morning since Phillip Schofield exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fern Britton discusses changes at This Morning since Phillip Schofield exit

By Press Association
Fern Britton (Ian West/PA)
Fern Britton (Ian West/PA)

Former This Morning presenter Fern Britton has said she does not feel she can comment on recent events at the ITV show but added that the new presenting line-up of Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley is a “new era”.

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Britton, who presented This Morning with Phillip Schofield for eight years before leaving in 2009, said she might have to leave the reality show if her former co-star joined the house as a surprise contestant.

Schofield left This Morning after more than two decades last year, before admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

Dancing On Ice 2023
Phillip Schofield (Jonathan Brady/PA)

During Wednesday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, housemate Gary Goldsmith asked Britton her thoughts on the changes at This Morning.

She replied: “I haven’t been there for 15 years. I got off the train and it’s way over the horizon now so I honestly don’t know.

“I can’t say anything. Anything I would say would be supposition.”

She admitted it was “tricky at times” to work on the ITV chat show, adding it is an institution which “rocks but it gets back together again”.

“I think Ben and Cat are going to do a really good job. I think it’s a new era,” Britton said of the duo who were announced as new permanent hosts in February.

Goldsmith said there were rumours that Schofield was coming into the Celebrity Big Brother house, to which Britton replied: “Well that didn’t happen yet.

“Maybe he’s coming in as a surprise? I might have to leave at that point.”

The Beekeeper UK premiere
Ekin-Su Culculoglu (Victoria Jones/PA)

During the Celebrity Big Brother spin-off Late & Live, it was also revealed that one of Britton nominations for eviction was Love Island star Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

Explaining her reasons, Britton said: “She’s a couple of times suggested that I could fit into one of her bikinis and get into the hot tub.

“There’s no way I’m going to do that. But she says to me two or three times, saying, ‘We’re going do it and I’m going to make you over and I can put you in different clothes’, and it scares me.

“I don’t want to do any of it. And I’m not going to do any of it.”

Former X Factor judge Louis Walsh nominated actor Bradley Riches, best known for playing James McEwan in LGBT+ drama Heartstopper.

He said: “I know he will go far. He is talented and he’s a nice guy. But he hasn’t lived his life as much as the others. He hasn’t been through as much. And all the other people have got different stories.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Thursday at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.