Dancing On Ice finalists to battle it out in bid to win show’s 16th series

On Sunday evening this year’s Dancing On Ice finalists will battle it out in a bid to be crowned champion.

Radio presenter Adele Roberts, Olympic long jumper Greg Rutherford, Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, and former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas comprise the final four.

In the final of the 16th series, judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will watch on as the celebrities perform for the last time.

The final four 💙 Join us this Sunday at 6.25pm to find out who will be crowned the champion! ✨ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/Qhjqju9tRD — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 8, 2024

The show, presented by Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby, combines scores from the public and the judges before the bottom two take to the ice in a skate-off.

Last week’s programme saw Love Island star Amber Davies booted off the show alongside her partner Simon Proulx-Senecal after they skated to Power by Little Mix.

This year’s 12 celebrity skaters have also included Olympic ski jumper Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards, S Club 7’s Hannah Spearritt and former professional boxer Ricky Hatton.

There was also Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney, former EastEnders actor Ricky Norwood, Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi and comedian Lou Sanders.

After 8 unforgettable weeks on the ice, Amber and Simon have left with a friendship that will last forever 💙 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/lP3YKl7zHe — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 4, 2024

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Torvill and Dean’s gold medal win at the Winter Olympics in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

On Sunday evening the celebrities will perform a routine, inspired by the skating duo’s performance to Ravel’s Bolero in Sarajevo at the 1984 Games.

Dancing On Ice 2024 has seen Mulhern take on presenting duties alongside Willoughby, after her former co-host Phillip Schofield departed ITV in May 2023.

Last year, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and his skating partner Olivia Smart were crowned the champions.

The final of Dancing On Ice will air at 6.25pm on ITV1.