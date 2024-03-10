Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy stand on precipice of Oscars glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy stand on precipice of Oscars glory

By Press Association
Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy (Ian West/PA)
Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy (Ian West/PA)

British director Christopher Nolan is on course to win his first Oscar on Sunday for his epic biopic Oppenheimer, while Irish actor Cillian Murphy is tipped to score the best actor prize.

Nolan’s ambitious telling of the story of J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist described as the father of the atomic bomb, is considered the front runner to be named best picture.

Nolan is heavily tipped to win the directing prize, while Murphy, who plays the title role, is in pole position for the best actor gong.

British Academy Film Awards 2024
Christopher Nolan has already won two Baftas for the film (Ian West/PA)

He has faced strong competition from The Holdovers star Paul Giamatti, but has pulled ahead in the race in recent weeks with wins at the Baftas and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

It would be the first Oscar for the Cork-born Peaky Blinders star.

Nolan has only been nominated for the best directing gong once before, for Dunkirk in 2018, but has also never won an Oscar.

British Academy Film Awards 2024
Cillian Murphy also took home the Bafta (Ian West/PA)

He is also in the running for the adapted screenplay trophy, for his work adapting the Oppenheimer biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin, and the film is nominated for a raft of technical awards.

Nolan’s film The Dark Knight’s omission from the best picture race in 2009 is widely credited with spurring the Academy to expand the field from five films to up to 10.

He would be among those accepting the best picture gong on Sunday if Oppenheimer wins, as he is a producer on the film alongside his wife Emma Thomas.

Robert Downey Jr, who plays Lewis Strauss – head of the Atomic Energy Commission in the film, is thought to be unbeatable in the best supporting actor category, having won all major awards leading up to the ceremony.

British Academy Film Awards 2024
Robert Downey Jr is thought to be unbeatable (Ian West/PA)

US actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph is also considered to be a lock to win the best supporting actress prize for her turn as a grieving cook in the boarding school drama The Holdovers, in which Giamatti plays a grumpy teacher.

But there is still suspense in the best actress category, which is thought to be a dead heat between Emma Stone for Poor Things and Lily Gladstone for Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Stone has won a number of precursor awards, including the Bafta, and already has an Oscar for La La Land, but Gladstone’s win at the SAG awards means she is still very much in the race.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Lily Gladstone (Doug Peters/PA)

She would be the first Native American to win in the category.

The actress, a native of Montana’s Blackfeet reservation, has won critical acclaim for her role in Martin Scorsese’s western about the murders of wealthy members of the Osage tribe in the 1920s.

The Zone Of Interest, directed by English film-maker Jonathan Glazer, is likely to win the best international film prize for Great Britain.

The harrowing portrait of a family living in a house and garden next to Auschwitz is also nominated for best picture and best director.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

ITV will broadcast the ceremony in the UK this year, after the show moved from its former home on Sky Cinema.

ITV’s coverage will be presented by Jonathan Ross from 10.15pm on ITV1 and ITVX and live coverage from the Oscars red carpet presented by Ross King will air from 9pm on ITVX.