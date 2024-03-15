Billie Piper says she resents being asked about Laurence Fox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billie Piper says she resents being asked about Laurence Fox

By Press Association
Billie Piper has spoken about how she deals with her ex-husband Laurence Fox’s controversial comments (Matt Crossick/PA)
Billie Piper has spoken about how she deals with her ex-husband Laurence Fox’s controversial comments.

The Doctor Who actress, 41, was married to actor turned political campaigner Fox from 2007 until 2016 and they have two sons together, Winston and Eugene.

She told British Vogue that she “had to make some choices and a divorce speaks for itself” and that his family, including his sister Lydia Fox and her husband Richard Ayoade “might have a more interesting take” on him.

Piper, who recently starred in I Hate Suzie and is in the upcoming Netflix film Scoop about the explosive Newsnight interview with the Duke of York, added that the privacy of her children is “paramount”.

Fox, 45, founded right-wing political group the Reclaim Party in October 2020, which is strongly associated with the “culture wars”, after an appearance on BBC show Question Time – which he claimed resulted in him being “cancelled from a 21-year acting career”.

Last year, the actor – known for his role as DS James Hathaway in detective series Lewis – was sacked as a presenter on GB News following comments he made about a female journalist.

Piper says that she has handled him hitting the headlines with “enormous difficulty”.

She added: “I close everything down and keep a very strict routine with the kids so that there’s consistency. I keep them close. That’s all I can do.

“I try to keep people from telling me stuff but it’s really, really hard. I don’t read it but everyone wants to talk about it. Sometimes I have to say to people: ‘Please don’t bring this to me, now or ever.’”

Elle Style Awards 2023 – London
Billie Piper says that she has handled her ex-husband Laurence Fox hitting the headlines with ‘enormous difficulty’ (Ian West/PA)

Piper also said: “It’s made me feel stronger in many ways. I’ve learnt I have a lot of resilience I didn’t know I had. I’ve had to learn the hard way that you can only control yourself and how you react to things. It’s really f***king hard… I hate that.”

She says she also continues to be asked about her first husband, the DJ Chris Evans, who is 16 years her senior.

“It was 20 years ago,” she added. “It makes slightly more sense to constantly be asked about husband number two, but even then I resent that because we’ve been separated for almost 10 years.”

Piper is currently in a relationship with Tribes lead singer Johnny Lloyd, with whom she shares a daughter called Tallulah.

This month, Ofcom said that comments made by Fox on Dan Wootton Tonight on September 26 “constituted a highly personal attack on (journalist Ava) Ms Evans and were potentially highly offensive to viewers”.

The media watchdog ruled they were “degrading and demeaning both to Ms Evans and women generally” and “clearly and unambiguously misogynistic”.

Following the ruling, Fox wrote on X, formerly Twitter that he was not “overly bothered about this anymore” and “could have expressed myself better, that’s life and I’ve said my bit”.

Wootton, who had previously apologised for the remarks off-air, left GB News after the Ofcom ruling saying that he was launching his own online platform and called on the Government to have the watchdog “reined in”.