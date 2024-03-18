Will & Grace star on non-LGBT+ actors in gay roles: Best people should get parts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Will & Grace star on non-LGBT+ actors in gay roles: Best people should get parts

By Press Association
Actor Eric McCormack shot to fame playing a gay man on Will & Grace (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Actor Eric McCormack shot to fame playing a gay man on Will & Grace (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Will & Grace star Eric McCormack has defended non-LGBT+ actors being cast in gay roles.

As gay lawyer Will Truman, McCormack starred opposite Debra Messing’s Grace Adler, a straight interior designer, in the ground-breaking comedy from 1998 to 2006 before returning for the rebooted version in 2017.

McCormack, who is straight, was asked on ITV’s Good Morning Britain about the controversy surrounding actors who are not gay playing characters of a different sexual orientation.

31st Annual People’s Choice Awards – Pasadena Civic Auditorium
The cast of Will and Grace, from left, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes (Francis Specker/PA)

He replied saying: “That’s a tough one for me, because I didn’t become an actor so that I could play an actor.

“There’s no part I’ve ever played where I wasn’t playing something I’m not. It’s part of the gig.

“And I’ve always said: ‘If gay actors weren’t allowed to play straight actors, Broadway would be over.’

“So this is what we do. I’d like to think that I represent it well, you know, literally, I came from the theatre, and one of my best friends was a gay man.

“So I think I took their spirit and their message in what was otherwise just a sitcom and, represented it, I hope.”

When asked if he could get the Will & Grace role today, the Canadian-born actor said: “Well I guess the answer would be, they’d have to say in the casting room: ‘And you’re gay, right?’ But they don’t think they can say (that).

“So I still think as you say, it’s hypothetical. I would like to think in general that the best person for the role, the one that comes in and knocks it out of the park, is the one that gets the part.”

In 2018, when he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he said he was grateful to the LGBTQ community “for the rest of my life” for accepting him in the role

McCormack shares a son with Janet Holden, who he married in 1997. They reportedly filed for divorce last year.

He is set to make his West End debut in the musical Wild About You at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in March.

Graham Norton Show – London
Eric McCormack and Debra Messing. (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Will & Grace returned for three series from 2017 to 2020 with the original members Megan Mullally, who plays rich neighbour Karen Walker, and Sean Hayes, who plays Will’s flamboyant friend Jack McFarland, also returning.

The American comedy series has been celebrated for the portrayal of gay characters and attracted big name stars including Sir Elton John and Madonna.

Hayes, who did not come out publicly until 2010, told Playbill in 2016 that the acting industry is different if you are LGBT+ actor, saying Hollywood “shouldn’t be fascinated that a straight man can play gay any more”.

He also said: “(Straight actors) could play gay and be adored and worshipped for it, and I thought, ‘Oh. I’ll just do that. If I just do a good job, I’ll be accepted as an actor, and then I’ll just keep playing any role.

“But Hollywood doesn’t work that way, and audiences don’t work that way because there’s a stipulation that goes with audiences where if they see a gay person playing straight, they go: ‘Yeah right.’”