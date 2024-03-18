Losses grow at bar operator Nightcap as ‘challenging’ conditions continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Losses grow at bar operator Nightcap as ‘challenging’ conditions continue

By Press Association
Cocktail bar company Nightcap posted higher losses (Nightcap/PA)
Cocktail bar operator Nightcap has revealed higher losses and cautioned over “challenging” trading since the start of the year.

However, Sarah Willingham, chief executive of the business, said it “has gone through the worst of this downturn”.

The boss of the 46-strong bar group said conditions will remain challenging for the next few months, but predicted it will see a gradual recovery later this year after expected reductions in inflation, energy costs and interest rates.

It came as the owner of the Cocktail Club and Dirty Martini venues revealed sales of £33.4 million for the six months to December 31, compared with £23.5 million over the same period a year earlier.

Sarah Willingham
Sarah Willingham, Nightcap chief executive officer (Nightcap/PA)

Sales were boosted by the companies’ continued expansion through acquisitions.

This strategy continued into 2024, with it announcing a deal to buy the Piano Works bars out of administration last month.

The group said it will continue to target more acquisitions amid plans to double in size in the “medium term”.

Nightcap also confirmed that it dropped to a £1.8 million pre-tax loss for the past half-year, from a £0.9 million loss a year earlier.

It said it came amid a continued impact from train strikes and “higher than expected” integration costs for its Dirty Martini brand.

The firm added that “trading since the start of 2024 has been challenging, in line with reports from across the hospitality sector”.

Ms Willingham said: “We set out to build a great business at the back end of Covid and the economy has moved through several additional challenges from the energy crisis and rail strikes to interest rates, inflation and cost-of-living crisis – throwing just about everything at us.

“I believe this environment is where some of the best businesses are built.

“With a rapidly changing landscape away from nightclubs and sticky dancefloors to late night party bars which are safer, more flexible and more inclusive environments, I believe that no other bar group is as well positioned to take advantage than Nightcap with the brands and estate that we have acquired and built over the last three years.”

Shares in the business were down 1.2% in early trading.