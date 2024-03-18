Arlene Phillips: I resent the BBC for not telling me first about Strictly axing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Arlene Phillips: I resent the BBC for not telling me first about Strictly axing

By Press Association
Arlene Phillips. (Yui Mok/PA)
Arlene Phillips. (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Arlene Phillips has spoken of how “resentful” she felt when the BBC axed her from Strictly Come Dancing.

The choreographer, 80, rose to fame in the 1970s as the leader of the dance troupe Hot Gossip.

She was a judge on Strictly from 2004 to 2008 before being replaced by the then 30-year-old Alesha Dixon in 2009, sparking allegations of ageism against the BBC.

Dame Arlene says she found out that she was no longer a judge while listening to the radio.

She told Monday’s edition of The Guardian: “I was a grown-up when I did that show, so I resent that the BBC didn’t come to me as soon as they had the thought.”

She also said: “More than knocking my confidence, I think it swirled around me, and I thought: ‘I need to find myself.’ I needed all the mental preparation that I could muster to go: ‘Hang on a minute – you had a big career before this and you’ve got work lined up.’ I think I stepped up and out of it as fast as I could. When the rollercoaster goes down, find the up.”

Britain’s Got Talent 2024 auditions – London
Alesha Dixon (Ian West/PA)

At the height of the furore, then-equality minister Harriet Harman called for Dame Arlene to make a return to the BBC show, saying that she was a victim of “age discrimination” in the House of Commons.

Dixon, who won the competition in 2007 before being appointed, was later replaced and the judging line-up now includes Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

Dame Arlene was also a judge on the BBC’s So You Think You Can Dance, when it aired briefly from 2010 to 2011 for two series, and has also choreographed West End shows.

Last year, she won a special Olivier award for choreographing some of the West End and Broadway’s biggest shows, including Starlight Express, We Will Rock You, The Wizard Of Oz, The Sound Of Music and Flashdance.

She also reflected on turning 80, while speaking to the newspaper.

Dame Arlene said that she feels “pretty cool about what happens now” as she has “had so many extraordinary things happen in my life”.

“My daughters grew up not knowing my mum, so I always vowed I’m going to be the grandmother I would have loved my girls to have,” Dame Arlene said.

“I want to give them the love that my mother gave to me, make sure I always have time for them every week, no matter what.”

The BBC declined to comment.