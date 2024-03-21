Jo Brand and Stephen Mangan to tour BBC Two TV book club Between The Covers

Comedians Jo Brand and Stephen Mangan are to tour BBC Two’s television book club series Between The Covers.

The pair, along with actress Kacey Ainsworth and Irish author Joseph O’Connor, will form the fantasy book club on the touring show, which will be hosted by the series executive producer, Amanda Ross.

The tour will kick off in London with a date at Richmond Theatre on June 1, followed by further dates in Oxford, Nottingham, Birmingham, Reading and Brighton.

Star Of The Sea author O’Connor will discuss his writing habits in the format which involves the celebrity panel talking about a number of books, including their favourites.

Ross, who picked the books for the television series, has chosen a new book to inspire theatre audiences to get reading with the panel.

She said: “We are constantly told by our viewers that the TV show is way too short, and that they would love to join in the ultimate fantasy book group – well, this is their chance!

Comedian Stephen Mangan is a member of the celebrity panel (Ian West/PA)

“We couldn’t be more excited to take the show around the country and meet the viewers.”

Stand-up comedian and star of The Great British Bake Off spin-off show An Extra Slice, Brand, 66, said viewers should “come along for a night of book chat and fun” while O’Connor, 60, said he is “delighted” to be taking part in the live show.

Ainsworth, 55, added: “As a professional escapologist, books are the ultimate instrument of choice.

“And with the advent of audio books more people than ever can escape into a world of words.”

At each venue a book shop will be set up, with signings taking place after the show.

Tickets for the live show, taking place across venues in England this June, will go on sale on March 22 at 10am on the Between The Covers Live website.