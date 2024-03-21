Jo Brand and Stephen Mangan to tour BBC Two TV book club Between The Covers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jo Brand and Stephen Mangan to tour BBC Two TV book club Between The Covers

By Press Association
Jo Brand is apart of the celebrity panel for the touring version of Between The Covers (Ian West/PA)
Jo Brand is apart of the celebrity panel for the touring version of Between The Covers (Ian West/PA)

Comedians Jo Brand and Stephen Mangan are to tour BBC Two’s television book club series Between The Covers.

The pair, along with actress Kacey Ainsworth and Irish author Joseph O’Connor, will form the fantasy book club on the touring show, which will be hosted by the series executive producer, Amanda Ross.

The tour will kick off in London with a date at Richmond Theatre on June 1, followed by further dates in Oxford, Nottingham, Birmingham, Reading and Brighton.

Star Of The Sea author O’Connor will discuss his writing habits in the format which involves the celebrity panel talking about a number of books, including their favourites.

Ross, who picked the books for the television series, has chosen a new book to inspire theatre audiences to get reading with the panel.

She said: “We are constantly told by our viewers that the TV show is way too short, and that they would love to join in the ultimate fantasy book group – well, this is their chance!

BAFTA Craft Awards – London
Comedian Stephen Mangan is a member of the celebrity panel (Ian West/PA)

“We couldn’t be more excited to take the show around the country and meet the viewers.”

Stand-up comedian and star of The Great British Bake Off spin-off show An Extra Slice, Brand, 66, said viewers should “come along for a night of book chat and fun” while O’Connor, 60, said he is “delighted” to be taking part in the live show.

Ainsworth, 55, added: “As a professional escapologist, books are the ultimate instrument of choice.

“And with the advent of audio books more people than ever can escape into a world of words.”

At each venue a book shop will be set up, with signings taking place after the show.

Tickets for the live show, taking place across venues in England this June, will go on sale on March 22 at 10am on the Between The Covers Live website.