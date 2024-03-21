Matt Smith urges enemies to ‘bend the knee’ in House Of The Dragon trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Smith urges enemies to ‘bend the knee’ in House Of The Dragon trailer

By Press Association
Matt Smith stars in the House Of The Dragon (PA)
Matt Smith stars in the House Of The Dragon (PA)

Matt Smith urges his enemies to “bend the knee” in the newly released trailer for House Of The Dragon.

Two teasers dropped on Thursday, each focusing on different sides of the civil war conflict, ahead of the airing of the eighth episode of the second series in June this year.

The adaption of George RR Martin’s fantasy history chronicle Fire And Blood last aired in 2022. His original book chronicled the former rulers of the fictional world of Westeros, called the House Targaryen, who had been overthrown in the HBO series Game Of Thrones.

Smith returns as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), and Emma D’Arcy reprises her role as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child who is of pure Valyrian blood and a dragon rider, in the latest season.

At the end of the first series, Viserys died leaving his wife Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), his son Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) and closest adviser, Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), to fight as the greens with the black faction leader Rhaenyra over the crown.

In Sky Atlantic’s black trailer, Rhaenyra pledges that she “will fight this war and win it” while Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon urges her to take action.

Daemon is also heard saying: “Our terms are very simple: Renounce the false king and bend the knee to the queen, or your house burns.”

The trailer also dramatises the escalating tensions between the camps.

In the green trailer, Alicent appears to be figuring out what to do next following her husband’s death, and tells her son Aegon that he does not understand the “sacrifices” made so that he can sit on the Iron Throne.

Her scheming father also appears to tell Aegon: “We will prevail and bring forth peace. But you must accept that the path to victory now is one of violence.”

Sky said the new cast includes Raised By Wolves actor Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Glow star Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Cucumber actor Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, The Death Of Stalin star Sir Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong and 300 star Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

House Of The Dragon airs on June 17.