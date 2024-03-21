Bradley Riches misses out on final as he is evicted from Celebrity Big Brother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bradley Riches misses out on final as he is evicted from Celebrity Big Brother

By Press Association
Bradley Riches has been evicted from Celebrity Big Brother (Ray Burmiston/ITV/PA)
Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches has become the seventh celebrity to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house and will miss out on Friday’s final.

The five finalists are Irish talent manager Louis Walsh, former This Morning presenter Fern Britton, Strictly Come Dancing dancer Nikita Kuzmin, Ibiza Weekender star David Potts and Coronation Street actor Colson Smith.

TV presenter AJ Odudu announced the news to Riches while he sat waiting for a family member or friend to greet him for a rendezvous as housemates were gifted “the ultimate reward”.

She said: “Surprised to see me?

“As you can see neither a friend or family member is here for you.

“That is because the public have been voting.

“I can now reveal that the seventh housemate to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house is you.”

Speaking in the diary room Riches, who opened up about his diagnosis with autism while on the show, said he had the “best time”.

“I feel like I had the absolute best time, I’m so grateful I made so many amazing friends and for me to do this, I felt like I was scared to do it and I’ve done it and I’m so happy and I’m so grateful and I’ve just had the best time so thankyou Big Brother.”

Before Riches left Potts was visited by his friend, while Kuzmin saw his girlfriend and Smith was visited by his mother.

Elsewhere Britton saw her daughter and Walsh had a chat with Sinitta Malone, known for the song So Macho, who gave him some “home truths”.

“I need to tell you a few home truths quickly baby cause you know when I first met you you said ‘It’s always good to be nice’ but Louis everybody in the house is nice but you”, she said.

She added: “Louis you’re hilarious, but you’re not nice.”

Sinitta, who has appeared on The X Factor during the judge’s house portion, said she thought Walsh, who used to judge on the reality singing programme, could win the show.

“Bizarrely I really think you could, I don’t know how but you really could,” she said.

Burberry British Diversity Awards – London
Sinitta spilled some “home truths” on the ITV1 reality show (Yui Mok/PA)

Also on the penultimate episode, Potts opened up about his experiences of being bullied in school and “coming out” as gay.

He said: “I knew there was something different at that stage, I mean I was like 12 so I didn’t know 100% what it was, but I just knew it was different because I did have girlfriends and stuff, when I knew deep down that it wasn’t true.

“I left school when I was 16 and then that summer holidays as soon as I’d finished high school, that’s when I came out and told everyone.”

After Britton asked him to explain more about the moment, he said his mother said it would be “fine” and his father told him “you don’t need to worry, it’s not (going to) change a single thing” before hugging him.

The ITV series live final airs on Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.