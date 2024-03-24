Private funeral for former Strictly star Robin Windsor to be held in Ipswich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Private funeral for former Strictly star Robin Windsor to be held in Ipswich

By Press Association
Robin Windsor (Matt Crossick/PA)
Robin Windsor (Matt Crossick/PA)

A private funeral for former Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor will be held in his home town of Ipswich, Suffolk.

The 44-year-old dancer, who was paired with various celebrities from 2010 to 2013 on the main show – including Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden – will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

A family statement said: “The funeral will be a private service for invited family, friends and colleagues who were important to Robin in both his personal life and professional career.

“In the meantime we once again thank everyone for the love and the memories shared of Robin.

“As a family we also please ask for there to be no further upsetting speculation. We thank you for respecting our continued privacy at this difficult time.”

Windsor also danced with model Patsy Kensit, actresses Anita Dobson and Lisa Riley on the BBC One series.

For the Christmas specials, he was partnered with The Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond in 2015, and BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox.

Susanna Reid took part in 2011’s Children In Need special with the Latin and ballroom dancer.

Windsor’s death was announced in February and Strictly’s team paid tribute, saying they were “deeply saddened” by the loss of their “dear friend”.

According to his website, he began dancing at the age of three when his parents enrolled him in classes in Ipswich and he went on to represent England in numerous championships at home and abroad.

Windsor also appeared in the stage shows Come What May, a tribute to Moulin Rouge, and Burn The Floor.