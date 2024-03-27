Ed Gamble told to remove hot dog from tour advert on London Underground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ed Gamble told to remove hot dog from tour advert on London Underground

By Press Association
A poster advertising Ed Gamble’s Hot Diggity Dog tour on the Bakerloo line (Joe Sene/PA)
A poster advertising Ed Gamble’s Hot Diggity Dog tour on the Bakerloo line (Joe Sene/PA)

Comedian Ed Gamble has been forced to remove a picture of a hot dog from posters promoting his stand-up tour on the Tube network after it breached Transport for London’s advertising policy.

The Off Menu podcast host was pictured with the fast-food item in an advert for his upcoming show Hot Diggity Dog.

But when the billboards were sent to TfL for display on the Underground, Gamble was told to alter the poster because it failed to comply with the organisation’s advertising policy on featuring foods high in fat, sugar and salt.

The comedian instead swapped the hot dog for a cucumber to get the promotional material on display.

In a post on Instagram, Gamble described the incident as a “career highlight” and said: “TfL told me I couldn’t have a hot dog on my poster to promote my @hackneyempire shows in June. I guess I’m dangerous? So I’ve replaced it with a cucumber. Eat your greens, Kids!”

A spokesperson for TfL said: “We welcome all advertising on our network that complies with our published guidance.

“Following a review of the advert, we advised that elements would need to be removed or obscured to ensure it complied with our policy.

“A revised advert is now running on the network and we are always happy to work with people to ensure adverts follow our policy.”

The ban on junk food advertising across London’s public transport network came into force in 2019.

Regulations forbid posters for food and drink high in fat, salt and sugar on the Underground and Overground, as well as buses and bus shelters.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the rules would help tackle child obesity rates in the capital.

TfL’s policy requires all companies to provide the nutritional information of items featured in their adverts. The organisation uses a model developed by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) to define foods high in fat, sugar and salt.

Gamble’s representatives have been contacted for comment.