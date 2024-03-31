Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel to star in first episode of new Doctor Who series

Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel will star in the first episode of the new Doctor Who series, the BBC has announced.

The British actress, 53, known for playing Queen Charlotte in the hit Netflix drama, will appear alongside Ncuti Gatwa, who has taken over from David Tennant following his brief stint as the 14th Doctor.

The long-running sci-fi show will return in the form of a double bill, beginning with episode Space Babies, which follows the Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, as they meet Rosheuvel’s character Jocelyn during their first adventure inside the Tardis together.

Ready to rock through time? 🌀🔥 #DoctorWho premieres on @BBCiPlayer in the UK 11th May and @DisneyPlus 10th May where available pic.twitter.com/ygn67yoesU — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 31, 2024

Rounding out the double bill is episode The Devil’s Chord, featuring drag queen Jinkx Monsoon, which follows the Doctor and Ruby as they travel back to the 1960s to meet The Beatles.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said: “It’s been amazing to see the whole world appreciate Golda’s talents, because of Bridgerton, and it’s been an absolute joy to invite her to Cardiff to help launch Ncuti and Millie’s first season.”

In a newly released trailer for the upcoming series the Doctor and Ruby are seen travelling through time and space with one clip showing Ruby in Regency-style clothing as she exclaims: “Oh, this is so Bridgerton”.

Millie Gibson, Russell T. Davies and Ncuti Gatwa (Ian West/PA)

The teaser also contains ominous undertones with the Doctor saying that they are trying to stop all of life from being “extinguished”.

Across the season an array of actors will appear including Welsh actress Dame Sian Phillips and former Waterloo Road star Tachia Newall.

They join the previously announced guest cast which includes Mandy actress Michelle Greenidge, soap star Lady Anita May, Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney, Glee actor Jonathan Groff and Bafta TV award-winner Lenny Rush.

SPACE BABIES Writer: Russell T DaviesDirector: Julie Anne Robinson#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/mDgmS3Rytk — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 31, 2024

The Devil’s Chord will be followed by episodes Boom, 73 Yards, Dot And Bubble, Rogue, The Legend Of Ruby Sunday and Empire Of Death.

Sex Education star Gatwa, 31, who also appeared in blockbuster film Barbie, made his first appearance on the sci-fi show during the last instalment of the 60th anniversary episodes.

Tennant, 52, who originally played the 10th Doctor, returned for three special episodes as the 14th, starring alongside Catherine Tate as the Time Lord’s former companion Donna Noble.

Former Coronation Street actress Gibson, 19, made her first appearance on the show during Christmas special The Church On Ruby Road.

The first two episodes of Doctor Who will land on BBC iPlayer at midnight on Saturday May 11 before airing on BBC One later in the day.

Episodes will drop on BBC iPlayer and BBC One each week following.