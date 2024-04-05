Celebrity Big Brother star Zeze Millz joins Capital Xtra as radio presenter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Celebrity Big Brother star Zeze Millz joins Capital Xtra as radio presenter

By Press Association
Zeze Millz is known for presenting a show on YouTube
Zeze Millz is known for presenting a show on YouTube

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Zeze Millz will join radio station Capital Xtra as a presenter, media company Global has announced.

The TV personality and YouTube star will host the mid-morning slot on Sundays, between 9am and 1pm, with her first show airing on Sunday April 7.

The 34-year-old, who appeared on ITV1’s rebooted celebrity version of Big Brother this year, has appeared as a guest on the UK hip-hop radio station several times.

#TheMikeGala
Zeze Millz is joining Capital Xtra as a radio presenter

Millz said: “Hosting my very own show on Capital Xtra, one of the most cutting-edge hip hop and RnB radio stations out there, is honestly so exciting.

“I cannot wait to get behind the mic and get started! I am so ready for it, and I am thrilled to be joining the Capital Xtra family!”

Announcing the news on Capital Xtra was breakfast host Shayna Marie who said: “Zeze Millz is going to be hosting her own show on Capital Xtra every Sunday morning from 9am til 1pm.”

Asked how it feels, on air, Millz said: “Oh my gosh it feels so good, it’s been a journey. I don’t have radio experience so I had time practising and learning and can I just say (bows using her hands).

“I’m bowing down to the people that can’t see.

“So I’m really, really, really excited and hoping to make lots of memories.”

Matt Deverson, managing editor for Capital Xtra, said: “We’ve been quietly working with Zeze for some time now, and I’m delighted that we can welcome her properly to Capital Xtra with her own Sunday show.

“The body of work Zeze has produced over the last few years – as a presenter and content creator – has been really exciting, and we are thrilled that she is joining us at Global.”

Millz is known for presenting The Zeze Millz Show on YouTube where she has interviewed celebrities including singer Akon, grime artist Wiley and rapper Big Narstie.

The internet star has also presented one-off ITV panel show Breaking Through With Zeze Millz and fronted Channel 4 documentary Young, Black And Right-Wing.