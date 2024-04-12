Chris Packham joins Extinction Rebellion in Science Museum sponsor protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Packham joins Extinction Rebellion in Science Museum sponsor protest

By Press Association
Chris Packham joined a group of protesters occupying part of the museum (Andrea Domeniconi/PA)
Supporters of Extinction Rebellion (XR) were joined by broadcaster and environmental campaigner Chris Packham as they staged a protest at a gallery in the Science Museum in London.

More than 30 people, including scientists, occupied Energy Revolution, the museum’s new climate gallery, on Friday in protest over its sponsorship by Adani, a large coal-producing company.

The firm is also involved in the manufacturing of drones for the Israeli military, XR claimed.

Protesters led by Youth Action for Climate Justice held up a series of banners, including “Teach us the truth” and “Adani kills”, and created a display of black balls symbolising coal.

They said they intended to remain in the museum over the weekend, with the first school visits to the gallery beginning on Monday.

Speaking to the protesters, Packham said: “Science tells us that the fossil fuel industry is responsible for the accelerating destruction of our natural world. The Science Museum is a place to spark imagination, to provide answers but also to encourage us to ask questions.

“The question I’m asking today is a big one, ‘why on earth are we allowing a destructive industry to sponsor an educational exhibition whilst simultaneously setting fire to young peoples futures?’

“This is beyond greenwash – it’s grotesque.”

Chris Packham spoke to the group (Andrea Domeniconi/PA)

Dr Aaron Thierry, a scientist who joined the protest, said: “It’s not just Adani’s brand that the science museum is greenwashing, they’re also allowing the oil and gas giants BP and Equinor to sponsor their exhibits, disregarding the fact that these companies continue to expand fossil fuel production against the warnings of climate scientists.

“That an institution like the Science Museum is working with such rogue companies is a disgrace.

“The museum’s management needs to follow the example of Britain’s other leading cultural institutions and drop all ties to the fossil fuel industry.”

A Science Museum spokesperson said: “Climate change is the most urgent challenge facing humanity.

“In recent weeks we’re pleased to have welcomed tens of thousands of visitors to our new gallery on the urgent energy transition the world needs to see, made possible by generous sponsorship from Adani Green Energy, a major renewable energy business.

“During Friday evening there was a peaceful protest by a small group of activists which colleagues responded to with great professionalism.”