David Beckham wishes Victoria happy 50th and reflects on her ‘biggest success’

By Press Association
David Beckham has wished his wife Victoria a happy 50th birthday and reflected on her ‘biggest success’ in life (Ian West/PA)
David Beckham has wished his wife Victoria a happy 50th birthday and reflected on her “biggest success” in life – their children.

It comes following the announcement that Harper Collins will publish a story about the couple, known as Posh and Becks, titled The House Of Beckham: Money, Sex And Power, written by former BBC Panorama reporter Tom Bower.

The fashion designer, who found fame in 1990s girl group the Spice Girls, also received online messages from her children – Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo – as well as her old band mate Emma Bunton.

Former England footballer David, 48, wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife…

“As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved and what you have built.

“Posh spice, business woman and of course marrying an England captain.

“But your biggest success are your children, you guide them, love them and teach them…

“They love you beyond words, we all love you so much.

“Have a special day you deserve it all 50 and fit.”

The heartfelt message was posted alongside a video comprised of clips showing Victoria through the years.

The fashion designer’s eldest child, Brooklyn, 25, posted a picture to Instagram of the two when he was a baby and said: “Happy birthday mum xx I love you so much x hope you have the most amazing day.”

Elsewhere Romeo, 21, said “thank you for everything” while Cruz, 19, wrote: “Happy birthday mum I love you so much.”

Victoria and David also share 12-year-old daughter, Harper.

To mark her friend’s birthday, Bunton, 48, also known as Baby Spice, uploaded a video to social media that included clips and photos from her and Victoria’s time in the Spice Girls.

She said: “Happy birthday @victoriabeckham! 50 and bossing it!

“Your beautiful family are a credit to you and I’m sure you’ll be spoilt rotten. We love you to bits.”

Ahead of her birthday, Victoria said on Instagram that she felt “so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone” and added that she was grateful for the “unconditional love and support” of husband David.

In 2023 the couples’ life was explored in a four-part Netflix documentary series, which also addressed David’s rise to fame as a footballer and the speculation that he allegedly had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2003.