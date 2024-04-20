Britain’s Got Talent to return with packed launch featuring two golden buzzers

Britain’s Got Talent fans are in for a treat as two coveted golden buzzers will be awarded when the show returns to screens this Saturday.

Acts from around the world hoping to impress the judges with their unique talent will feature in the explosive launch episode of the ITV talent show’s 17th series.

Among them will be Rask AI, a singing group with an unusual twist as they use artificial technology during their rendition of The Greatest Show from the hit 2017 film The Greatest Showman.

TWO episodes, ONE brilliantly #BGT weekend! Join the party over on @ITV, @ITVX and @WeAreSTV this Saturday AND Sunday as we kick off a brand new series of Britain's Got Talent with a double episode weekend, JAM PACKED with talent! #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/feLuIZiSxM — BGT (@BGT) April 19, 2024

Viewers will also get a dose of cheer from Lady Grenades, a cheerleading team made up of athletes from around the country aged from 13 to 19.

They will seek to flip through the audition round with their routine to 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) by US superstar Lizzo.

The opening episode will also feature a number of singers who will bring an extra bit of flair to their performance.

Among them will be music teacher Mike Woodhams, 37, who will impersonate a host of famous vocalists when he takes to the stage.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Kimberley Winter, who travelled from the US to audition for Britain’s Got Talent, adds an unusual spin to her rendition of an Abba classic.

Bubbly 28-year-old singer Sydnie Christmas will also seek to dazzle the judges with her version of the classic song Tomorrow from the musical Annie.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Lucy and her pack of dogs, dubbed The Trickstars, will hope to get tails wagging with their routine of tricks.

The biggest party on telly is BACK and it's BURSTING with talent! 🎉 Join us for a bumper weekend of #BGT, Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st April on @ITV 1, @ITVX and @WeAreSTV. pic.twitter.com/Oq8FWKRcSP — BGT (@BGT) April 10, 2024

Trumpet player Dennis Frere-Smith, 64, will hope to hit the right note using a selection of non-typical instruments and stand-up comedian Bobby Goldfinn will perform a fish-inspired routine.

The show will also see a South Korean martial arts group, named Ssaulabi Performance Troupe, show off their taekwondo skills.

The lively routine by the group, aged from 19 to 23, will see them break planks of wood with their bodies.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli are set to return to the judging panel for the new series, while Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return for hosting duties.

The judges previously revealed that nine golden buzzers will be awarded this series, breaking their usual one per person limit.

The competition kicks off with a double bill weekend on Saturday and Sunday when the first set of brave contestants will take to the stage in the hope of securing a £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain’s Got Talent returns on Saturday at 7.30pm on ITV.