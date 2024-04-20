Britain’s Got Talent to return with packed launch featuring two golden buzzers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Britain’s Got Talent to return with packed launch featuring two golden buzzers

By Press Association
Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell, the judges of Britain’s Got Talent (Aaron Chown/PA)
Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell, the judges of Britain’s Got Talent (Aaron Chown/PA)

Britain’s Got Talent fans are in for a treat as two coveted golden buzzers will be awarded when the show returns to screens this Saturday.

Acts from around the world hoping to impress the judges with their unique talent will feature in the explosive launch episode of the ITV talent show’s 17th series.

Among them will be Rask AI, a singing group with an unusual twist as they use artificial technology during their rendition of The Greatest Show from the hit 2017 film The Greatest Showman.

Viewers will also get a dose of cheer from Lady Grenades, a cheerleading team made up of athletes from around the country aged from 13 to 19.

They will seek to flip through the audition round with their routine to 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) by US superstar Lizzo.

The opening episode will also feature a number of singers who will bring an extra bit of flair to their performance.

Among them will be music teacher Mike Woodhams, 37, who will impersonate a host of famous vocalists when he takes to the stage.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Kimberley Winter, who travelled from the US to audition for Britain’s Got Talent, adds an unusual spin to her rendition of an Abba classic.

Bubbly 28-year-old singer Sydnie Christmas will also seek to dazzle the judges with her version of the classic song Tomorrow from the musical Annie.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Lucy and her pack of dogs, dubbed The Trickstars, will hope to get tails wagging with their routine of tricks.

Trumpet player Dennis Frere-Smith, 64, will hope to hit the right note using a selection of non-typical instruments and stand-up comedian Bobby Goldfinn will perform a fish-inspired routine.

The show will also see a South Korean martial arts group, named Ssaulabi Performance Troupe, show off their taekwondo skills.

The lively routine by the group, aged from 19 to 23, will see them break planks of wood with their bodies.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli are set to return to the judging panel for the new series, while Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return for hosting duties.

The judges previously revealed that nine golden buzzers will be awarded this series, breaking their usual one per person limit.

The competition kicks off with a double bill weekend on Saturday and Sunday when the first set of brave contestants will take to the stage in the hope of securing a £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain’s Got Talent returns on Saturday at 7.30pm on ITV.