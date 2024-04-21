Second half of Britain’s Got Talent double bill to include stunts involving fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Second half of Britain’s Got Talent double bill to include stunts involving fire

By Press Association
Britain’s Got Talent judges Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and Simon Cowell (Aaron Chown/PA)
Britain’s Got Talent judges Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and Simon Cowell (Aaron Chown/PA)

Britain’s Got Talent has returned to TV screens and the second half of its weekend double bill will see performances from stunt artists who work with fire.

In the 17th series launch episode, a singer and a South Korean martial arts troupe were both awarded the coveted golden buzzer.

In its second episode, a host of impressive acts will take to the stage including Arbon, a danger act who balances using his hands and executes stunts involving fire and heights.

Elsewhere Duncan Fletcher will demonstrate a variety of stunts to the judges and Danny ZZZZ will perform a trick that involves him attempting to escape from a box on fire.

Providing some dance moves will be 10-year-old schoolboy Trey Braine, while Genevieve Cote will mimic the sounds of nature.

Also trying to impress the judges is magician Jack Rhodes, 27, and Ravi’s Dream Team, a choir of people who range in age from five to 78.

The singing group will perform A Million Dreams from the hit musical movie The Greatest Showman.

Offering a more quirky form of entertainment will be Henry and Richard, who play a meowing cat organ.

Opera singer Innocent Masuku will also try to captivate the audience and judges with his rendition of Caruso by Lucio Dalla.

The judges previously revealed that nine golden buzzers will be awarded this series, breaking their usual one per person limit.

The competition kicked off on Saturday with performances from a cheerleading team, trumpet player and a singing group named Rask AI, who had the judges in fits of laughter as they used artificial technology to superimpose the judge’s heads on to characters from the hit 2017 film The Greatest Showman.

The first show of the double-bill weekend also saw unusual singers and astounding dogs take to the stage, to impress judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.

The winner of the hit ITV1 reality competition show will secure a £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Sunday at 7.40pm on ITV1.