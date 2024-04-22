Alex Scott says she is enjoying being more vulnerable in new relationship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Scott says she is enjoying being more vulnerable in new relationship

By Press Association
Alex Scott (Danny Lawson/PA)
Alex Scott has said that she is “open to accepting and being more vulnerable” in her new relationship.

The former England footballer turned pundit has been romantically linked to British singer Jess Glynne since summer 2023.

Women’s Health UK May front cover with all editorial, crediting: ‘Mark Cant / Women’s Health UK’.
Speaking about her relationship, Scott told Women’s Health UK: “I’m in this bubble at the moment… I am more open to accepting and being more vulnerable and I’m absolutely enjoying this stage.

“I’m enjoying being like, okay, I’m just gonna roll with this. I think, before, I was very walls up. All those walls have, like, come down.”

The 39-year-old has previously been outspoken about being on the receiving end of trolling and racist abuse.

Alex Scott (Mark Cant/Women’s Health UK)

She told the magazine that she uses the torrent as “a bit of ammunition to keep going and celebrate, because you’re rubbing all the people like them up the wrong way”.

Scott added: “I think it’s always how you hold yourself in those situations, instead of coming back in an attack – that’s why I love someone like Michelle Obama.

“She holds so much grace and dignity and can deliver such a strong, powerful message to be like, here I am, I’m gonna keep thriving… I’m gonna keep killing you with my kindness and doing my job to a level that you cannot stand.”

She also spoke about how she, musicians Stormzy and Little Simz, and England footballer Bukayo Saka understand how “people made us feel”.

“We’re gonna do all we can in our space to keep opening doors for you to come through, and it’s for you to see those doors, put in the hard work, and you keep coming through,” Scott added.

“It’s not even giving back, it’s throwing it forwards.”

The full interview with Alex Scott can be read in the May issue of Women’s Health UK, on sale now or available online here womenshealthmag.com.