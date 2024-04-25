Traitors star Mollie Pearce spreads end of life care awareness with Marie Curie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Traitors star Mollie Pearce spreads end of life care awareness with Marie Curie

By Press Association
Traitors star Mollie Pearce spreads end of life care awareness with Marie Curie (Ian West/PA)
Traitors star Mollie Pearce spreads end of life care awareness with Marie Curie (Ian West/PA)

The Traitors star Mollie Pearce has appeared in a series of videos alongside Marie Curie nurses as they prepare for a day working in end of life care to help spread awareness.

The disability model and healthcare assistant was the runner-up on the second season of the BBC One reality show, which aired earlier this year.

The Traitors
Mollie Pearce appeared on the second series of The Traitors in the UK (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

The video series is a twist on the #GRWM (Get Ready With Me) TikTok social media trend, aiming to raise young people’s awareness and understanding of the importance of end of life care.

In the footage, Pearce speaks to 24-year-old nurse and part time makeup and henna artist Zeb Un-Nisa Ali, and Rachel Scott, 34, who works at Durham Urgent Hospice Care at home team.

The reality star also interviews Catherine Jones, a 27-year-old senior nurse from South Wales who provides training to care homes on end of life care.

“It’s been a privilege to be able to talk to some of Marie Curie’s wonderful nurses and get a better understanding of the care and support they offer to not just their patients, but their loved ones too,” Pearce said.

“What they do daily is incredible, but it’s something that so many of us don’t even consider until we’re so much older.

“And yet getting the right end of life care isn’t just important to those dying, but to the people left behind, like their children and grandchildren.

“I certainly wasn’t aware of how urgent the need is for better end of life care.”

The series has been created to support Superdrug’s new “Purchase for Marie Curie Nurses” campaign, where proceeds from selected products will be donated to the UK’s leading end of life charity.

The campaign aims to raise £200,000 to fund 10,000 hours of Marie Curie’s vital nursing service.