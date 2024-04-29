Prison Break star Dominic Purcell reveals on-set accident cracked his skull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Prison Break star Dominic Purcell reveals on-set accident cracked his skull

By Press Association
Dominic Purcell (Niall Carson/PA)
Dominic Purcell (Niall Carson/PA)

Prison Break star Dominic Purcell has said his skull was visible when he was involved in an on-set accident while filming in Morocco.

The actor, 54, who is married to Miley Cyrus’s mother Tish Cyrus, said he feared he was suffering a bleed on his brain after an iron bar cracked his skull.

He did not specify when the accident happened or what he was filming at the time.

Sharing a graphic photo of his injuries on Instagram, he wrote: “NO ITS NOT MAKE UP.

“When an iron bar breaks your face and cracks ya skull. You get it fixed and you move on.

“I often come back to this moment in #morocco. I was filming a scene.

“One minute I’m running the next a tremendous force exploded upon me. My stunty @johnnymacstunts came running to my side and said. “ doesn’t look good. Your nose is smashed and I can see your skull. I replied. “ that’s not good”.

“Point is – I thought for sure I was going to have a brain bleed, pass out and die. I found it amusing that my end would be in the desert, with not a hospital insight doing what I love most.

“On reflection it’s how I accepted death that’s always puzzled me. I guess it’s just that. I accepted it.

“Now here I am. Another witness to the mysteries of life writing about it.

“Accept. Move forward. Get on with it. I guess?

“What other option is there to the business of living.”

Purcell shot to fame in 2005 as the wrongly incarcerated inmate Lincoln Burrows in the hit TV series Prison Break, which also starred Wentworth Miller.

He has also appeared in the TV series of The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, and played Dracula in Blade: Trinity.

He has recently become a tabloid fixture for his high profile romance with Cyrus.

The couple married in August 2023 at Cyrus’s popstar daughter Miley’s home in Malibu, California.