Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rylan Clark reacts after he is compared to man in police e-fit

By Press Association
Rylan Clark (Ian West/PA)
Rylan Clark (Ian West/PA)

Rylan Clark has joked he must be doing “something very right or very wrong” after he was compared to a man linked to an attempted robbery.

The TV presenter had to deny he was the man featured in a computer generated image released by Kent Police following an incident in Maidstone.

He told ITV’s This Morning: “I woke up yesterday to a lot of messages from people saying, ‘Are you on the run?’

“I didn’t know what was going on. I then saw the tweet so I decided to tweet ‘It wasn’t me’.”

The e-fit released by police features a man with a dark beard and hairstyle that bear a striking resemblance to Clark’s.

The attempted robbery took place between 1.30pm and 2.10pm on April 5 when four men approached a woman outside Romney Place and demanded she hand over her watch.

When she refused, they chased her down the road before assaulting her. She suffered bruising to her face and the watch was not taken.

Clark, who is currently in Sweden ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest, said it is not the first time he has been compared to somebody else, as he is often mistaken for Austrian singer and drag queen Conchita Wurst.

London Pride Parade 2014
Conchita Wurst (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He added: “I get this every single year around this time of the year with Conchita from Eurovision and I’m having it here in Sweden at the moment.

“People are going ‘Conchita, we love you!’ And I’m like ‘No, it’s me.’

“Cats, criminals, Conchitas, clearly I must be doing something very right or very wrong.”

When hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley asked for proof he was really in Sweden and not on the run from the police, he replied: “I can prove I’m in Sweden, there is a very big Ikea right there so that is my proof.”