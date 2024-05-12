Ellie Simmonds encourages adoption of people with disabilities after Bafta win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ellie Simmonds encourages adoption of people with disabilities after Bafta win

By Press Association
Ellie Simmonds attended the Bafta TV Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)
Ellie Simmonds attended the Bafta TV Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds said “there’s so many people out there that need adoption, and need love, and need families” as she collected a Bafta TV award.

Simmonds, who was born with a form of dwarfism named achondroplasia, won best single documentary for her 2023 film titled Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family – which saw the athlete track down her birth mother.

The “shocked” gold-medallist said: “First of all, I want to say thank you to my parents, my mum and dad, and I wouldn’t be here without them and adopting me and also adopting my four other siblings and fostering as well. I love you.

“And also my birth mum as well at the end for meeting me and just having all those answers… I was so, so lucky that I got to have that ending of meeting my birth mum, but there’s so many people out there who sadly don’t get that ending.”

Simmonds used her acceptance speech to speak about fostering and adopting, which she described as “incredible”.

“If you want to adopt, adopt people with different disabilities, there’s so many people out there that need adoption, and need love, and need families.

“I’ve got my family and my extra family now,” she said.

Simmonds described filming the ITV documentary as an “emotional roller coaster” and a “journey”.

“I don’t know if you’ve watched it, I cry a lot,” the 29-year-old joked.

She previously said she had found new motivation to “make life even easier for people like me” outside the swimming pool after her documentary explored the relationship between disability and adoption.

Simmonds came to national attention at the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing, where she won two gold medals at the age of 13. She was awarded the BBC’s Young Sports Personality Of The Year that same year and won another two gold medals at the 2012 Paralympics in London and one more at Rio in 2016.