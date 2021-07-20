Brightsolid appoints new chief marketing officer

Scottish cloud computing and data centre specialist Brightsolid has appointed a new chief marketing officer.

Alan Gardiner will lead Dundee-based Brightsolid’s marketing and communications strategy, working with the organisation’s sales and product development teams.

Mr Gardiner joins from managed cloud provider Six Degrees Group, where he was marketing director, and previously led group marketing at iomart.

He has also held positions with Tesco Bank, Verint-Systems and NHS Health Scotland.

Welcoming Mr Gardiner’s appointment, Elaine Maddison, Brightsolid chief executive, said: “Alan’s experience and reputation in the industry are second to none.

“The team and I have worked hard to drive the business forward despite the challenges of the past year and ensure that we can support our clients as they look to take advantage of cloud either for the first time or extend their use of it to digitally transform.

“Alan’s appointment will allow us to continue on this journey, and he will provide a much-needed link between our sales and product teams with the market to ensure our message is heard loud and clear.”

Looking to strengthen the company

The appointment follows recent news that Brightsolid has obtained public sector partner status from Amazon Web Services (AWS) building on the strong track record the company has in working in partnership with central government, local authority, NHS and education sector in Scotland.

Mr Gardiner said: “Having worked in the managed services sector for the last six years, I have seen how Brightsolid has evolved and extended its brand story.

“The vision and plans that the senior team has for the company were a major appeal for me in joining Brightsolid, and its relationship with AWS provides a springboard for it to further support the company’s clients in their digital transformation journeys.

“I hope to add to this and extend the company’s lead in the sector in Scotland.”

Brightsolid, owned by DC Thomson, owner of the Press and Journal and Evening Express, opened a £5 million data centre in Aberdeen in 2015 and the new facility won contracts worth more than £1m in its first few months.