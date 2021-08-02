Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
Business

Iona Bain, Young Money: What could go wrong for millennial investors?

By Iona Bain
August 2, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 2, 2021, 12:32 pm
Iona Bain is the founder of Young Money Blog and author of "OWN IT! How our generation can invest our way to a better future".
Iona Bain is the founder of Young Money Blog and author of "OWN IT! How our generation can invest our way to a better future".

I started investing in the 2010s when the stock markets seemed to be unstoppable. What could go wrong? A viral pandemic, that’s what. Stock markets crashed spectacularly in March 2020 as Covid-19 took hold.

This was my first downturn as a millennial investor, but plenty of other young people were about to join me in what would become a remarkable period for money markets. Shares thought to be basket-cases, like old-school gaming retailer Gamestop, soared thanks to speculative behaviour stirred up on social media platforms like Reddit.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency has become not just a goldmine but a belief system. Bitcoin hit record valuations before dropping at a hint of doubt expressed on Twitter by Tesla wunderkind Elon Musk.

Disillusioned, unconfident and left behind

This is an intoxicating environment for young people, who had a relatively rough deal following the 2008 financial crash. Most young people feel disillusioned, unconfident and left behind in the economy. When we did engage with our finances, we would encounter our parents’ doctrine of the two Ps – property and pensions.

That may have worked out for the baby-boomer generation but for us? Not so much. Property prices have escalated well beyond earnings in most areas, while generous pensions have become mostly gold-plated yore outside the public sector.

So, I understand why my generation has started investing to try and jump ahead on the monopoly board of modern finance. Plus, the sooner young people start engaging with investing, the better. It’s what we are doing through our auto-enrolled workplace pensions, and history shows having a multi-decade stake in the markets is more lucrative than bunging your cash in a savings account.

The Ronan Keating principle of investment

But while fortune favours the brave, it doesn’t favour the reckless. You can do worse than follow the classic advice: diversify, drip-feed, and keep your costs well below 1%.

A song by Ronan Keating  provides a useful investment principle: to paraphrase,  “you do it best when you do nothing at all”. Photo by JOEL CARRETT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

I’ve also adopted what I call the Ronan Keating principle. To paraphrase one of the singer’s biggest hits, you do it best when you do nothing at all. That doesn’t mean neglecting your portfolio (particularly when underperformance and high costs drag on) but it does mean refusing to chuck your entire strategy when you see a bad headline or some gloomy commentary on social media.

Solicitors and lenders are already rejecting first-time buyers who try to use Bitcoin bounties for deposits.”

It’s not just what you invest in but how you invest. Taking advantage of big tax breaks on pensions and Isas (particularly the Lifetime Isa, if you’re a home saver) is key.

This is a major reason we need greater awareness and rigorous regulatory warnings about the risks of cryptocurrencies. Besides their volatility, I’m not sure people will be able to crystallise gains without huge tax implications and upshots for their housing ambitions: solicitors and lenders are already rejecting first-time buyers who try to use Bitcoin bounties for deposits.

When it comes to investing, you’ve got to start somewhere. But investing is a marathon, not a sprint – one in which it pays to be the tortoise, not the hare. Get informed, be patient and screen out the noise. Follow this advice and trust me – you won’t regret it.

Iona Bain is the founder of Young Money Blog and author of “OWN IT! How our generation can invest our way to a better future”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]