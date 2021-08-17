Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business

Azets launches corporate tax team in Aberdeen with new hire

By Erikka Askeland
August 17, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 5:03 pm
Frazer Nicol, new head of corporate tax, Azets
Accountancy firm Azets has hired Frazer Nicol to head up a new corporate tax team based at the firm’s Aberdeen office.

Mr Nicol joins the firm from the Aberdeen office of Anderson Anderson & Brown.

He brings his experience advising clients on corporate tax issues in the UK and internationally, providing strategic advice to both growing businesses and multinationals including leading specialist tax projects and supporting clients with the management of their tax obligations.

As head of corporate tax, he will lead a team advising clients on tax compliance and  structuring, overseas expansion, permanent establishment risk, transfer pricing and cross border financing.

David Booth, Azets regional managing partner said: “We are delighted that Frazer is joining our fast-growing office.

“His extensive technical expertise and wide commercial experience both in the UK and internationally will be a major asset to our business as we build the corporate tax service line across the north-east of Scotland.

“In addition to advising our growing client base, Frazer will play a key role leading the team, recruitment and building the department.”

Posting on his LinkedIn page, Mr Nicol said he was “looking forward to working with the Aberdeen team and getting to know the expanding client base”.

He added: “Big thank you to David Booth, Angus Cowie and Mark Pryce for the fantastic opportunity and warm welcome to Azets.

“Thank you also to AAB for everything over the years – worked with some great people and made some great friends during my time there.

“The tax landscape is more complicated than ever before with lots of anti-avoidance legislation and, with the planned main rate of UK corporate tax increasing to 25%, now is a key time for corporates to review their tax position.”

Earlier this year the Aberdeen office of Azets announced plans to create an additional 20 jobs or more by 2023 in a wide range of positions, from trainees to senior posts.

The “big four” challenger acquired Scotland-based Campbell Dallas in 2017, and rebranded last year.

