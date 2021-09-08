Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021
News / Moray

Work on A95 landslip near Keith delayed until next year as costs soar

By Denny Andonova
September 8, 2021, 10:06 am Updated: September 8, 2021, 10:12 am
Temporary traffic lights were put in place in December 2019 as a safety measure.
Work to repair a landslip near Keith has been delayed until next year due to budget constraints.

Moray Council has confirmed work on the A95 Keith to Craigellachie road at Meikle Cantly, near Keith, will not commence this year as the project has been deemed “unfeasible”.

Temporary traffic lights were first put in place in early December 2019 after erosion from the River Isla undermined the slope supporting the road, causing part of the land to plunge down.

A contract for the project was put out to tender earlier this year, however, only one bid for the work has been received at £693,000 – a significantly higher cost than expected originally.

Road maintenance manager Mark Atherton said the project needed to be pushed until next year due to “obstacles out-with control”.

He said: “We’re aware of massive disruption in the construction industry just now owing to a number of worldwide market factors.

“Suppliers have said they didn’t tender for this particular contract due to having large volumes of other work on and no capacity to deliver the project in the preferred timescale.

“The costs associated with this project have also come back as a lot higher than anticipated, which has rendered the job unfeasible this year.

“We appreciate the deep frustration when works like this go on longer than projected, we feel it too, and we’re grateful to road users in the area for their patience as we face obstacles out-with our control.”

