Cults firm awarded funding to develop offshore hydrogen transfer system

North-east marine engineering design firm Jebb Smith has been awarded a share of £120,800 funding to lead the development of a hydrogen offshore transfer system (Hots).

The Cults company is working with Edinburgh-based Logan Energy and the Centre of Excellence for Low Carbon and Fuel Cell Technologies (Cenex) on the project.

Jebb Smith was allocated £39,900 as part of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC), which supports the development of innovative technology to bring zero-emission ships into commercial operation by 2025.

The competition is being run by the Department for Transport (DfT), in partnership with the Innovate UK agency.

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, announced the award this week, at a London International Shipping Week event.

Hydrogen a ‘key fuel for the future’ for maritime industry

Jebb Smith director, George Smith, said: “As we aim to transition to a net-zero economy, hydrogen is emerging as a key fuel of the future, especially for the maritime sector.

“An efficient and safe hydrogen offshore transfer system will be imperative for all areas of development including hydrogen-powered vessels, the creation of green energy generated by offshore wind turbines and the transporting of hydrogen.

“By collaborating with such valued partners, we can drive this project to aid the achievement of green energy targets.”

The project will define the Hots’ required specifications and complete the product’s design and marine engineering.

The product will become the Oasis Hydrogen Buoy, an adaption of the Oasis Power Buoy, an offshore charging station currently being developed by Jebb Smith.

Simon Edmonds, deputy executive chair and chief business officer at Innovate UK, said: “As the UK prepares to host Cop26 in the maritime city of Glasgow, it is great that we can announce funding for these fantastic projects in the maritime sector that will help the UK meet its net zero goals.

“From this competition we saw a very high level of demand, we have seen the very best of British ideas from all over the country.

“It is clear that not only does the UK have a great maritime history, but also a bright and greener future too.”