Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
Business

Harland and Wolff goes on the hunt for new chairman

By Erikka Askeland
September 27, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 27, 2021, 5:19 pm
CR0029766 Harland and Wolff yard at Methill, Fife In picture ..... Wullie Marr / DCT Media 28-07-2021

The owner of fabrication yards in Arnish on Lewis and Methil, Fife has launched a search for a new chairman after the company announced the current incumbent was stepping down from the role.

Harland and Wolff, which bought its two sites in Scotland from administrators earlier this year, said its non-executive chairman Clive Richardson would leave firm at the end of his notice period in mid-December to “focus on other activities to which he is already committed”.

Volume of work ahead

In a statement the company said it was involved with a number of “large complex bids” and “multiple” negotiations this year and beyond, and that Mr Richardson chose to part ways with the firm due to the “volume of work and related time investment required of the management team and of the broader board of directors … to bring these contracts to fruition”. The company recently said its sales pipeline now stands at £7.8billion (on an unweighted basis) or £1.8bn (weighted).

Mr Richardson joined the board of Infrastrata in January 2020, bringing decades of experience with him including stints at QinetiQ Ventures and BAE Systems, and was most recently group CEO of V. Group, one of the world’s largest providers of commercial ship management services.

Prince of Wales visited Harland and Wolff’s famous Belfast site to mark the company’s 160th anniversary.

Earlier this month, Infrastrata announced it was changing its name to Harland & Wolff Group Holdings plc both at Companies House and for its listing on the Alternative Investment Market (Aim), to “better reflect its ambition in expanding its core business and the significant development of its shipbuilding and fabrication activities”. Harland and Wolff, which Infrastrata acquired in in 2019, is best known as the shipyard in Belfast which built the Titanic.

The company said its non-executive director Malcolm Groat, a chartered accountant, would act as interim chairman as it searched for a replacement for Mr Richardson, adding that  a “formal process to appoint a successor has been initiated”.

Strengthening the board

Harland and Wolff added its recent appointment of Sir Jonathan Band, a former First Sea Lord and chief of naval staff of the Royal Navy, was a part of its plan to strengthen the board and that further announcements would be made “in due course”.

John Wood, group CEO said: “The board and I wish to place our thanks to Clive for his invaluable contribution to the company’s business.

“He has successfully steered the company through the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic and has overseen the acquisitions of Harland & Wolff (Appledore) and Harland & Wolff (Methil) & (Arnish) in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

“I warmly welcome Malcolm as our interim chairman, who is equally adept at navigating the journeys of high growth AIM companies. I look forward to working closely with Malcolm as we embark upon the next stage in the company’s growth.”

Stornoway Harbour showing the Arnish Fabrication yard at the top left.

In February the group snapped up the assets of Burntisland Fabrication at Arnish and Methil in a £850,000 deal. Its owner had collapsed after failing to win a contract to fabricate windfarm jackets for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm. Since Harland and Wolff acquired the site in Methil, it was successful in a bid to manufacturer jackets for NnG for contractor Saipem.

The company, formerly Portland Gas, demerged from Egdon Resources, the UK onshore-focused oil and gas exploration and production business, in 2008. It also owns owns the Islandmagee gas storage project in Northern Ireland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]