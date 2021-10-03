North East Now – Panev Valeting Services is a gleaming success

Panev Valeting Services has only been open for six weeks but already owner Todor Panev is looking towards creating new jobs and expansion.

The 33-year-old runs his car interior valeting and wash service business within the Trinity Shopping Centre car park in the city.

Mr Panev prides himself on being able to offer customers a first-class experience with great customer service.

Customers always the priority

Now he is hoping to take on more employees and increase the range of services on offer.

He said: “All services provided by our company are focused on an individual approach to each customer to achieve the best result.

“We also do a quality check control to ensure that all of our customers are happy.

“We know that people in Aberdeen want to see clean streets and, of course, clean cars.

“We use innovative materials to polish cars that are weather-sensitive, especially for the Aberdeen weather.

“We contribute to the environment by making our cars cleaner and making everyday cleaner for our customers.”

It took Mr Panev around 18 months to get his business, which is on level two and three of the car park, open due to Covid-19.

He said: “I created my company during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was not easy as it took so much more time to complete all the necessary documents.

“Also due to lockdowns there was a lot of uncertainty and it took me 18 months to finally get the go-ahead to open.

“Since the opening I have been happy to overcome many difficulties.

“Now, when I see the happy faces of our customers, this is the best reward for our team. We also see that people like what we do, and they return to us – it’s a success!”

Mr Panev currently employs four people but hopes to grow his team within the coming months.

He said: “My main aim for the next six months is to provide more jobs.

“I think it is important to contribute to the economy of the country by providing new job opportunities.

“Our company is also looking to expand the range of services in the future.”

Linda Stewart, Trinity Centre general manager, said: “We are delighted to have welcomed Panev Valeting to our offer here at the centre.

“The company uses top products which can be seen in the finished product.”

North East Now inspiring

Mr Panev has shown his support for the North East Now campaign, which has made it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries during the pandemic.

The initiative is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

He said: “North East Now website is a great opportunity to get detailed information about local businesses and the opportunity to support business in the area. I found the website easy to navigate.

“I loved the slogan ‘right now, right here’ – it is very inspiring and motivating.

“I turned to North East Now because my company is very young and we are looking for to let people know about us.”

For further information on Panev Valeting, visit www.facebook.com/Panevvaleting

To find out more about North-East Now, visit www.northeastnow.scot

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot