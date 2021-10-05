Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Business

Tems clinches six-figure deal for work in Gulf of Mexico

By Kelly Wilson
October 5, 2021, 11:45 am
Bill Walkingshaw, Tems managing director

Aberdeen-based Tems International has secured three new contracts worth a total of more than £500,000 for work in the Gulf of Mexico.

The offshore environmental management services firm said the work was with three oil and gas operators in the American basin – they did not name the companies.

The contracts, all with existing clients, vary from 18 months to three years with the potential to be extended.

Tems, which stands for Turnkey Environmental Management Services, said it was providing continuous environmental compliance and drilling performance management services on the contracts.  ​

Reduce carbon footprint and lower costs

Bill Walkingshaw, Tems International managing director, said: “Securing these new contracts with existing clients shows the importance these operators place on our services and our experienced team.

“We are pleased to be continuing these relationships in the Gulf of Mexico, where we will work to lower drilling costs, improve environmental performance and reduce the carbon footprint of each asset, while maintaining the highest safety standards.

“Optimising drilling performance can improve efficiencies and will aid the durability of the oil and gas industry.

Optimising drilling performance can improve efficiencies and will aid the durability of the oil and gas industry.”

“Tems International is committed to supporting operators around the world to do this and realise the financial and environmental benefits that can be delivered.”

Increase in headcount

The firm said it had also hired six new staff due to other recent contract wins bringing its offshore headcount to 25, with an additional five onshore based employees.

In November last year it said it had clinched a major deal for work offshore in Trinidad and Tobago.

Founded in 2017, Tems is headquartered in Aberdeen, with overseas offices in Houston and Kuala Lumpur.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]