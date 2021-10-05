Tems clinches six-figure deal for work in Gulf of Mexico

Aberdeen-based Tems International has secured three new contracts worth a total of more than £500,000 for work in the Gulf of Mexico.

The offshore environmental management services firm said the work was with three oil and gas operators in the American basin – they did not name the companies.

The contracts, all with existing clients, vary from 18 months to three years with the potential to be extended.

Tems, which stands for Turnkey Environmental Management Services, said it was providing continuous environmental compliance and drilling performance management services on the contracts. ​

Reduce carbon footprint and lower costs

Bill Walkingshaw, Tems International managing director, said: “Securing these new contracts with existing clients shows the importance these operators place on our services and our experienced team.

“We are pleased to be continuing these relationships in the Gulf of Mexico, where we will work to lower drilling costs, improve environmental performance and reduce the carbon footprint of each asset, while maintaining the highest safety standards.

“Optimising drilling performance can improve efficiencies and will aid the durability of the oil and gas industry.

“Tems International is committed to supporting operators around the world to do this and realise the financial and environmental benefits that can be delivered.”

Increase in headcount

The firm said it had also hired six new staff due to other recent contract wins bringing its offshore headcount to 25, with an additional five onshore based employees.

In November last year it said it had clinched a major deal for work offshore in Trinidad and Tobago.

Founded in 2017, Tems is headquartered in Aberdeen, with overseas offices in Houston and Kuala Lumpur.