Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Salmon firm plans to be first in Scotland to use new aquaculture technology

By Stan Arnaud
October 12, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 12, 2021, 11:53 am
A semi-closed fish farm in Norway.

An aquaculture company has launched plans to develop the first salmon farm in Scotland with a “semi-closed” containment system, aimed at improving fish welfare and environmental impact.

Loch Long Salmon (LLS) said the technology it intends to use at the Argyll site will keep sea lice out of pens, catch most organic waste and improve the health of the farmed stock.

The company is planning to develop the operation, comprising four circular enclosures with a diameter of up to 164-ft, on the loch, near Beinn Reithe, in 2023.

In semi-closed systems, which have been used in Norway for a number of years, the conventional salmon farm net is completely enclosed by an impermeable and opaque marine fabric material.

The secondary barrier prevents sea lice from getting into the pens, stops seals from seeing the farmed fish and traps most of the salmon faeces and uneaten feed.

LLS said its chosen site was ideal for the introduction of the technology, due to its sheltered setting, deep water, geographical isolation from other salmon farms and proximity to a suitable shore base location.

It added it would not be suitable or economical for conventional open net farming because of its low current.

Stewart Hawthorn.

LLS director, Stewart Hawthorn, said: “We are excited to be the first company bringing this transformative farming system to Scotland, and the Loch Long site provides the ideal environment for semi-closed aquaculture.

“Our technology will allow salmon farming to thrive in Scotland’s rural coastal areas, such as Loch Long, with a significantly improved environmental and fish welfare performance.

“We will be working closely with local stakeholders to demonstrate how the proposed farm will be good for the environment, good for the salmon and good for the local community.”

LLS, which was set up by Ireland-based blue economy project developer Simply Blue Group in 2019, has submitted a planning application for the development to the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Authority.

The company said the planned fish farm would create around 12 jobs, including site management, farming and fish health technicians, engineers, mechanics and a waste system specialist.

It aims to produce between 15,000 and 20,000 tonnes of salmon annually.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]