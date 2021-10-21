Sir Ian Wood joins Energy Voice ETIDEX event

Sir Ian Wood has joined an array of high-profile speakers attending the Energy Voice event that will raise the curtain on the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The Aberdeen oil tycoon-turned-philanthropist will join panelists from across the energy sector for the opening session of the all-day Energy Transition Idea Exchange (ETIDEX) virtual summit on October 28, titled The Energy Transition Forum.

The session will be preceded by an opening address from Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack, who will outline the UK Government’s COP26 objectives.

Sir Ian will join SSE Thermal head of corporate affairs Helen Sanders, Baker Hughes UK industrial decarbonization commercial director, James Richardson, Womble Bond Dickinson partner and head of energy sector, Richard Cockburn, and Petrofac VP of new energy services, Jonathan Carpenter, to discuss the macro issues shaping the energy transition and the shift to net zero.

In particular, he will present his vision for an Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) in Aberdeen – an integrated energy cluster focused on accelerating net-zero through energy transition activities, and a project for which he is chairman.

Commenting on the event, Sir Ian said: “ETZ Ltd has clear vision and ambition to reposition the north east of Scotland as a globally recognised energy cluster focussed on the delivery of net zero.

“Harnessing the infrastructure, skills and know-how of a world-class oil and gas industry, we will develop a sustainable long-term international industry base that delivers sustainable jobs and growth across the region.

“I’m thoroughly looking forward to taking part in the ETIDEX webinar and highlighting the importance of energy transition as we approach COP26 and continue economic recovery from the pandemic.”

Over 1,000 delegates registered for ETIDEX 2020, and it is hoped the 2021 event will continue to move the conversation forward and set the parameters for debate at the critical climate change conference the following week.

Head of Energy Voice, Ryan Stevenson said: “I am delighted to welcome Sir Ian as the latest edition to our array of high-calibre speakers joining us for ETIDEX.

“As anticipation builds for the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, this is the ideal forum to raise the curtain on the landmark climate talks and draw out the key issues as they relate to the energy industry.

“Sir Ian’s knowledge and experience will be invaluable in highlighting the economic potential for north-east Scotland, and the wider UK, in delivering the energy transition.”

Over 1,000 delegates registered for ETIDEX 2020, with Deloitte commenting: “To have such a high level of industry leaders discuss the energy transition and share practical steps that need to be taken by both the public and private sectors to achieve a net zero future was inspiring.”

Register for free today at www.etidex.co.uk.