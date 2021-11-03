Fast growing law firm Esson & Aberdein appoints new head of litigation

Law firm Esson & Aberdein has recruited Gillian McCluskey as head of litgation.

Ms McCluskey, previously of MacRoberts, has more than 20 years’ experience and achieved accredited status in debt and asset recovery with the Law Society of Scotland.

She said: “The opportunity to build my own team within such a supportive and progressive environment was too good an opportunity to miss.

“We’ll be fully embracing technology, including apps and dedicated platforms, to give our clients the access and level of service that they should expect from lawyers in this digital age.”

Ambitions for growth

Earlier this year Rob Aberdein and lawyer Joni Esson set up Esson & Aberdein as a north- east-based legal brand.

Mr Aberdein left Aberdein Considine – co-founded in 1981 by his father, Harvey – about four years ago.

It is part of Moray Group, a professional services firm which has set out ambitions for growth, both organically and by buying out other companies.

Its first acquisition was Glasgow-based lender services specialist Alston Law, followed by the takeover of estate agency firm Simpson & Marwick in Edinburgh.

Moray Group says it has a financial target of achieving a turnover of £10 million by the end of 2022.

Technology driven service

Mr Aberdein said: “Gillian is a brilliant operator, but what is crucial for us is her character.

“She’s a thoroughly modern lawyer, on board with our technology-driven service.

“In addition she has a diverse portfolio, having worked in both the public and private sectors and with large and small operations.

“She’s also a team player with the right level of supervisory and mentoring experience for our continued growth.”

Ms McCluskey also dedicates time to charity Young Enterprise Scotland, where she sits on the board of directors.

Earlier this year Esson & Aberdein appointed Joseph Bowie as chief operating officer.

Mr Bowie had previously worked with Mr Aberdein to set up the Aberdein Considine debt and asset recovery service.